What is Vasculitis? Ashton Kutcher’s rare medical condition explained

Ashton Kutcher has never been quiet about his private life. He and his partner Mila Kunis married in 2015, and have two children together. However, he has kept all, if any, health issues close to his chest, until now. The actor has recently opened up about a rare medical condition, known as vasculitis.

The former That ’70s Show star revealed he had been diagnosed with the condition two years prior, with it causing complications in the actor’s life. But what exactly is vasculitis, how does it occur, and what does it do to the body?

What did Ashton Kutcher say about his vasculitis?

In Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge, the actor revealed that a few years prior he had been struck down by a “super rare” form of vasculitis which impeded his vision and hearing, leaving him at square zero to rebuild his senses. He’s been able to recover since and regained his mobility.



“Like two years ago I had a weird, super-rare form of vasculitis that knocked out my vision, knocked out my hearing and knocked out all my equilibrium. It took me like a year to build it all back up again. You don’t really appreciate it until it’s gone, until you go, ‘I don’t know if I’m ever going to be able to see again; I don’t know if I’m ever going to be able to hear again; I don’t know if I’m ever going to be able to walk again

What is vasculitis?

Vasculitis, according to WebMD, is an autoimmune disorder that causes the inflammation and destruction of blood vessels, causing issues for arteries and veins. It leads to issues with eyesight, and mobility, and causes weight loss, nose bleeds, and extreme issues such as heart attacks.

Vasculitis isn’t just one disorder though — it’s a group of disorders. Kutcher did not clarify the form of vasculitis he had, but it would seem to line up with the symptoms of Cogan’s syndrome.

Patients with vasculitis can suffer from petechia and purpura on the skin, which causes red and purple patterns on the skin. Treatments for vasculitis include prednisone and immunosuppressants, which are commonly used to treat other autoimmune issues.

Kutcher is set to star in That ’90s Show alongside his wife Mila Kunis, with it set to release on Netflix in the near future.