‘WHAT IS WRONG WITH 50 CENT???’: 50 Cent had the wildest reaction to Jay-Z and family attending a Disney premiere amid assault allegations

Rapper 50 Cent is well known for his online trolling and right now he’s got his sights firmly locked on Jay-Z, who was recently accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old.

The accusations against Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter came from Houston Lawyer, Tony Buzbee, although Jay-Z has thrown out some accusations of his own, claiming that Buzbee is attempting to extort money out of him. Right now it seems people aren’t exactly rallying to give the rapper their support with many believing the claims based on the scraps of evidence we have so far.

50 Cent, AKA Curtis James Jackson III, has also chosen to make his stance on the controversy incredibly clear. In a since-deleted Instagram post, he joked about Jay-Z’s decision to appear alongside his wife and daughter at the premiere of Mufasa: The Lion King. Luckily somebody managed to grab a screenshot of the post and share it to X.

WHAT IS WRONG WITH 50 CENT??? 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/CPaBLGSa2V — She’s Fishy ➐ (@ShesFishy) December 10, 2024

Jay-Z has already received a great deal of criticism for his decision to show up to the movie premiere. Many saw it as a blatant attempt at damage control – trying to present that ‘family man’ image. Bear in mind, this was also supposed to be his 12-year-old daughter’s big moment, it was her blockbuster debut as the voice of Princess Kiara, but all anybody seems to be talking about is the allegations against her father.

The “In Da Club” singer may have not picked the best time to make his joke, but he has a point and it seems many online are in agreement with him. His hating is truly next level.

One thing about 50 he gon be first row at the downfall of his enemies 😭😭like a real hater — B-7613🐬 (@WanjiruK777) December 10, 2024

The hip-hop star behaved the same way when Sean “Diddy” Combs was arrested – the disgraced musician and 50 Cent had been beefing for a long long time, although it was mostly a one-way beef with 50 taking shots at Diddy on social media for years before he was arrested. Of course, after the arrest, the trolling amped up with dark jokes at his rival’s expense and he is even supposed to be producing a Netflix documentary about Diddy.

Although Jay-Z and 50 Cent didn’t have any apparent beef before the allegations it seems they might now – maybe he just enjoys trolling those he thinks deserves it. Jay-Z’s close connection with Diddy could have also played a part in 50’s decision to troll the Roc Nation co-founder.

Of course, not everyone was a fan of his dark joke, some deemed it inappropriate to make light of such a serious situation.

50 Cent's response is tone-deaf and insensitive. — Dzt (@3litrebeater) December 10, 2024

Y’all don’t care about victims. Y’all just want to be entertained. — M.Ible Enterprises (Mik †) (@mikhaele_ible) December 10, 2024

The post is missing from his Instagram page now but the trolling hasn’t stopped. Another post on his account shows A.I.-generated footage of Jay-Z and Diddy getting arrested at a party.

It seems 50 Cent has already made up his mind regarding Jay-Z’s guilt. In the caption of his post he wrote “I want to post this but I’m afraid I’m gonna get shot. LOL.”

