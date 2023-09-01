What is Zendaya’s net worth in 2023?

No star in Hollywood has quite the shine of Zendaya, these days.

The Euphoria darling hardly slows down to breathe in between appearances in massive franchises, high profile modeling gigs, and launching fresh business endeavors. She’s the busiest 27-year-old I’ve ever seen (outside of those med school maniacs) and her schedule is utterly packed for years to come. She’s got two fresh films coming out in 2024 alone, alongside her continued presence as both an MCU mainstay and crowd favorite Euphoria star.

Then there’s her relationship with fellow MCU staple Tom Holland, which provides Zendaya with even more name recognition — as if she needed it. Easily among the biggest stars of the current Hollywood era, Zendaya is snatching up work left and right, and that packed schedule is paying off.

Zendaya’s net worth

Photo by Pietro S. D’Aprano/Getty Images for Bulgari

Zendaya’s career has been going strong since 2013 (2010, really) so it won’t surprise anyone to learn that she has a high net worth. Several years before she rings in 30, the star is already worth $22 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, which is only a few million shy of her famous beau. Considering Holland’s presence as the current iteration of Spider-Man (AKA one of the biggest stars in the country), the fact that his net worth barely beats Zendaya’s out is pretty telling. The pair truly define the term “power couple,” as they snatch up roles left and right and persist as perhaps the most popular couple of the decade.

Zendaya’s solid net worth comes from a variety of sources, including her work in modeling — she’s worked with Michael Kors, Dolce & Gabbana and Tommy Hilfiger, to name a few — and her own clothing and shoe lines. She’s also a spokesmodel and brand ambassador, philanthropist, and activist, in case her schedule wasn’t packed enough. Considering her young age, and flourishing career, it seems safe to say that $22 million will mark a low point in Zendaya’s professional life, if such a thing exists.