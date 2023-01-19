When Did Aaron Taylor-Johnson Meet His Wife?

The rumors suggesting that Aaron Taylor-Johnson may have cheated on his wife, Sam Taylor-Johnson, with his Bullet Train co-star Joey King have sent the internet rumor mill into overdrive, with many celebrity watchers heading to social media to share their opinion on the situation. This means some people are learning about Aaron and Sam Taylor-Johnson’s relationship for the first time. If you’re curious about how this pair came to be, here is what you need to know.

When did Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Sam Taylor-Johnson meet?

Aaron and Sam Taylor-Johnson met on the set of the 2009 film Nowhere Boy, a movie that was Sam’s directorial debut. The film followed a teenage John Lennon as he struggled to find his place in the world and laid the foundations for the band that would become The Beatles.

Aaron played Lennon in the film, and he and Sam first met during the auditions process, with both describing it as a chance meeting due to Sam’s chaotic schedule at the time. British newspaper The Daily Telegraph ran an article and interview with the pair in 2019 that describes how they ended up meeting one another:

Sam Taylor-Wood met Aaron Johnson in 2008. Actually, when she first met him he was John Lennon. She was casting Nowhere Boy – her 2009 biopic about Lennon’s early life – and trying to find her lead actor. Aaron was filming the action-comedy Kick-Ass at the time; the renowned casting director Nina Gold said that he was available for one day only – which was the only day that Sam couldn’t make. She had just got divorced from Jopling, and was moving house. She said, ‘I can’t do that day.’ Gold said, ‘You have to.’ Sam relented. The doorbell rang. ‘Honestly,’ she says. ‘I opened the door to Lennon.’ ‘When Aaron goes up for a job he gets into the character quite intensively – so I thought, yup, you’re hired. I knew instantly – I could see how much research he’d done already just by the way he was standing and the few words he said.’

The article also features a quote from Aaron that discusses his version of events. He told the paper that: