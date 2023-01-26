Late last year, former President Donald Trump’s Twitter account was restored under new owner Elon Musk after the site previously removed it in the aftermath of the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the United States Capitol Building. Meta followed by 86’ing Trump from its Facebook and Instagram services, but, recently he has been re-instated there, has appeared to indicate he will be posting on the platforms again, and now, many are wondering if he will on Twitter, too. Luckily, we have the analysis below.

To begin with, Trump has indicated he will not be returning to his onetime favorite space on the internet under Musk. In the aftermath of his initial exile, Trump and a number of associates started a Truth Social alternative platform and he has been posting content there since Feb. 2022. In November, Trump said at an event he did not see a reason to return and added Truth Social was doing great. So, for now this appears to be settled, but, the 76-year-old former steak salesman tends to leave himself room to change.

During the 2016 presidential campaign he shifted his view on an array of subjects ranging from his connections to former President Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton, the value of having debt, and whether a baby crying during a speech was a good thing. Once in office this also continued. There were ups and downs with tax policy after having dinner with some Democratic Party senators, then-Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer saying negotiating with Trump’s White House was like negotiating with Jell-O and the former game show host shifting on whether the North Atlantic Treaty Organization had value in the world.

So, what does this mean? Ultimately, while he is trying to do something on his own now, one should not discount the possibility that Trump may do something completely different in the future, particularly as the 2024 election and his campaign heats up more. As well, though it is unconfirmed right now, Rolling Stone filed a piece recently claiming sources have said Trump wants to end his exclusivity deal with Truth Social as soon as possible and hopes to put his first Tweets back on his account in coming months.

We will just have to wait and see. In the meantime, he remains a figure excluded from surprise cameos and has posed with infamous mob bosses from Philadelphia (yes, really) who have been in and out of prison regularly over the years.