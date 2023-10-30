When was Matthew Perry’s last interview before his death?

Matthew Perry‘s death on Oct. 28 brought the pop culture world to a screeching halt as his untimely passing was more than just shocking; it was truly heartbreaking and felt unfair. Death never comes at an opportune time, but Perry deserved more time — his fans were hoping that his story would continue for decades to come.

Perry’s life might be measured in 54 years, but the impact he had on people worldwide is something boundless. From his roles in television and film to his vulnerability in sharing his struggles with addiction and mental health issues, he was a man who allowed his fans to see the rawest parts of his journey and gave them hope in getting through their own.

A source of wisdom and vulnerability, Perry’s life wasn’t always easy, but despite his struggles, he found a way to overcome them, not just for himself, but for those who looked up to him following their own heartaches. His last interview happened almost a year ago now, but the words he spoke are perhaps more meaningful now than ever before.

When did Matthew Perry give his last interview?

Perry’s final interview came in November 2022, around the time that his memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, was released, and his advice is something that seems more poignant now than ever before. Perry scoffed at being asked to give guidance to others but said that he actually gained a lot of wisdom over the years, things he hoped to share with others who may be on a journey of their own with anything causing them pain or heartache.

First, he said that it’s important to acknowledge that people are not alone; in fact, at any given moment, someone else in the world is experiencing something similar to what you’re going through. People are grieving, suffering, lost in addiction, wondering what tomorrow will bring — people are feeling heaviness, and they often keep it to themselves to not burden others or to look “weak or angry.” Especially regarding addiction, Perry says it’s important to remember that it is a disease and that their behavior isn’t insane.

Perry also says to forget the age-old adage that people can’t change:

“There’s a very famous line that people don’t change. I happen to know that people do change and I see that every day. I see people getting better. I see the lights in their eyes come on and they get through the terrible part of addiction and the detox and they’re able to live a normal life as long as they do a certain amount of work every day.”

While Perry may have been surprised that people wanted his guidance, we’re not. The thing is, those who have struggled give the best advice; they can see things from a different perspective and are often willing to offer compassion and understanding vs. condemnation when they see someone struggling, too. Perry wasn’t a perfect man, but that’s what made him so admirable; he wore his heart on his sleeve, for better or for worse, and by inviting us in, he gave his fans a place to share their struggles, too.

Nothing is a greater use of one’s life than that — to make others feel less alone.