Jack Antonoff, musician and producer behind some of your favorite female musician’s best albums (yes, including Lana Del Rey and Miss Taylor Swift), recently got married to Maragret Qualley in a private ceremony, albeit one with more celebrities than many red carpet events. Qualley isn’t the only actress Antonoff has been linked with; Antonoff was in a relationship with Girls star Lena Dunham for much of the 2010s.

While both Dunham and Antonoff have moved on after their split, there was a time when they were an artistic hipster power couple (just look at that featured image of them in 2017). Antonoff, a celebrated musician and producer best known for being a part of Fun. and his solo-project Bleachers and Dunham, a writer, director, and actor, seemed like they were End Game.

The two were surprisingly never engaged (though Dunham admitted to Cosmopolitan UK she had a short-lived engagement with a mystery man a few months after the two split) but dated from 2012 until their breakup in Dec. 2017. According to the official breakup announcement from E! News, the two met on a blind date before quickly becoming serious. The closest the two got to engagement was when Dunham shared a time about a month before their split, when she thought she overheard Antonoff plotting his proposal, only to realize he was “talking s***” about her.

After their breakup, Antonoff remained relatively quiet about the subject. His love life remained a topic of speculation, as fans wondered if he was with frequent collaborator Lorde (if you know about the powerpoint, you’re a real one) Dunham penned several essays about their relationship and eventual breakup before marrying musician Luis Felber in 2021.

Despite initial awkwardness, the two remain friendly after their breakup.

