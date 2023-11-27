Where can I watch Matt Rife’s ‘Don’t Suck?’

Controversy and comedy go hand in hand, but Matt Rife jumped on the problematic train at its first available stop.

Most comedians stumble into their controversial status, but Rife strode purposefully into his. After languishing in the background of comedy for years, a single TikTok video — paired with a thirsty, and primarily female, fanbase — rocketed the 28-year-old to fame. He got the green light to release his very first Netflix special, and promptly threw his entire career in the trash.

To be fair, Natural Selection may not spell the end of Rife’s career. The broad backlash Rife’s ill-advised domestic violence joke prompted is still ravaging his reputation, but comedians — particularly those at the beginning of their career — have bounced back from worse. If the young comic learns his lesson, he may yet have a career in front of him, but his actions thus far indicate that Rife’s shelf life is long since passed.

Despite this fact, the jobs his since-tarnished good name earned him months and even years back are still in development. That will see a slew of releases featuring Rife release over the next months and years, either saving the comedian’s reputation or ruining it for good. Don’t Suck looks to be the first of these, presenting an odd and funny-ish scenario that puts Rife’s underdeveloped acting skills at its center.

Where to watch Don’t Suck

Bad news, folks: Don’t Suck isn’t headed straight to streaming. The incoming vampire flick lands in theaters on Dec. 1, 2023, which opens it up to plenty of viewers — but only those who are willing to pay. The more cautious of us likely won’t be willing to shell out the ticket cost for a film that looks aggressively sub-par, which leaves us with a far longer wait.

As of now, there’s still no news on where viewers can stream Don’t Suck following its theatrical run. That means, for you folks willing to take a chance on Rife, your only option is a theatrical viewing. You can catch the 2023 release in a theater near you when it drops at the start of December.