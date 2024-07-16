Image Credit: Disney
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Screengrab from Cody Ko's YouTube video titled 'Are Kids... Evil?'
Screengrab via YouTube/Cody Ko
Category:
Celebrities
YouTube

Where does Cody Ko live?

That is one beautiful home.
Francisca Tinoco
Francisca Tinoco
|

Published: Jul 16, 2024 12:27 pm

Cody Ko is one of YouTube’s most prolific content creators, best known for his reaction videos alongside Noel Miller and the Tiny Meat Gang Podcast.

Recommended Videos

In 2024, Ko faced the biggest controversy of his career when allegations re-surfaced that he had slept with a 17-year-old Tana Mongeau when he was 25, some eight years ago during Playlist Live, an annual content creator convention held in Orlando, Florida, where the age of consent is 18 years old. The accusations gained more steam when fellow media commentator D’Angelo Wallace made a video about them in July, highlighting the Internet community’s biased reactions to Mongeau’s claims, given her unpopularity as a creator herself.

As of the time of writing, the 33-year-old YouTuber has yet to comment on the rumors, despite their spreading like wildfire across various online platforms and communities. To be clear, if true, by sleeping with a 17-year-old as a 25-year-old, Cody Ko would have been committing statutory rape under Florida state law.

Tana Mongeau has not filed any sort of charges, and, likely, they would not stand since, according to law firm websites like O’Brien Hatfield, P.A. and Leskovich Law Group, P.A., the statute of limitations for statutory rape is 3 years in Florida.

Does Cody Ko live in Florida?

No. Cody Ko is of Canadian nationality and is currently living with his wife and fellow content creator Kelsey Kreppel and their months-old child Otis in a Malibu home, that curiously used to belong to famous Hollywood actress Reese Witherspoon.

According to Elite Agent, the couple, who got married in February of 2023, after dating for six years, paid $7.7 million for the beach-side mansion in early 2023. The luxurious two-acre property includes a main four-bedroom home, a repurposed barn, a guest house with a gym and media room, an Airstream trailer, and numerous outdoor amenities.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Francisca Tinoco
Francisca Tinoco
Francisca is a pop culture enthusiast and film expert. Her Bachelor's Degree in Communication Sciences from Nova University in Portugal and Master's Degree in Film Studies from Oxford Brookes University in the UK have allowed her to combine her love for writing with her love for the movies. She has been a freelance writer and content creator for five years, working in both the English and Portuguese languages for various platforms, including WGTC.