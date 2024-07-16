Where does Cody Ko live?

Cody Ko is one of YouTube’s most prolific content creators, best known for his reaction videos alongside Noel Miller and the Tiny Meat Gang Podcast.

In 2024, Ko faced the biggest controversy of his career when allegations re-surfaced that he had slept with a 17-year-old Tana Mongeau when he was 25, some eight years ago during Playlist Live, an annual content creator convention held in Orlando, Florida, where the age of consent is 18 years old. The accusations gained more steam when fellow media commentator D’Angelo Wallace made a video about them in July, highlighting the Internet community’s biased reactions to Mongeau’s claims, given her unpopularity as a creator herself.

As of the time of writing, the 33-year-old YouTuber has yet to comment on the rumors, despite their spreading like wildfire across various online platforms and communities. To be clear, if true, by sleeping with a 17-year-old as a 25-year-old, Cody Ko would have been committing statutory rape under Florida state law.

Tana Mongeau has not filed any sort of charges, and, likely, they would not stand since, according to law firm websites like O’Brien Hatfield, P.A. and Leskovich Law Group, P.A., the statute of limitations for statutory rape is 3 years in Florida.

Does Cody Ko live in Florida?

No. Cody Ko is of Canadian nationality and is currently living with his wife and fellow content creator Kelsey Kreppel and their months-old child Otis in a Malibu home, that curiously used to belong to famous Hollywood actress Reese Witherspoon.

YouTuber Cody Ko has bought Reese Witherspoon's former Malibu vacation home. For more photos and info: https://t.co/LGOsdqPhCj pic.twitter.com/C1Uo2mgWWx — Robb Report Real Estate (@RobbRealEstate) May 2, 2023

According to Elite Agent, the couple, who got married in February of 2023, after dating for six years, paid $7.7 million for the beach-side mansion in early 2023. The luxurious two-acre property includes a main four-bedroom home, a repurposed barn, a guest house with a gym and media room, an Airstream trailer, and numerous outdoor amenities.

