Cody Ko’s wife Kelsey Kreppel’s age confirmed

Male YouTubers being exposed for sexual misconduct has almost become a yearly tradition at this point. It really seems that not all men are abusers, but in the end, it is always a man at the epicenter of questionable actions. Not even Cody Ko is free from such allegations.

Recommended Videos

To clarify, we’re not here to inform you of all the accusations, but we do need to provide context as to why Cody Ko is suddenly relevant. This is related to a viral video by YouTuber D’Angelo Wallace titled “An Uncomfortable Conversation about Cody Ko,” in which he claims the comedian engaged in a non-consensual sexual relationship with Tana Mongeau when he was 25 years old, and she was still underage. Allegedly, Mongeau also accused the Canadian of “statutory rape,” according to Wallace.

Now, all of this has brought plenty of unwanted — and frankly, undeserved — negative attention towards Cody Ko’s wife, Kelsey Kreppel. Who is she? Perhaps most importantly, how old is she? Let’s go over that.

How old is Cody Ko’s wife, Kelsey Kreppel?

According to FamousBirthdays, Kelsey Kreppel is currently 30 years old, born on September 24, 1993. Much like Ko, Kreppel is also a YouTuber, and before her venture into social media, she was a preschool teacher. At the time of writing, she has over a million followers on the video platform, becoming known for her vast range of content, from DIY videos to fashion reviews and challenges. In many of her videos, we’ve even grown used to seeing her alongside her husband, Cody Ko.

The couple started dating in 2017, three months after meeting at a friend’s party. Four years later, they got engaged, and in 2023, Ko and Kreppel walked down the aisle. They now have one child. Unfortunately, Cody Ko is amid the most controversial time of his life and career, and at this point, we’re unsure of his future in entertainment. Hopefully, both Kreppel and their son will remain safe and away from any possible repercussions resulting from Ko’s past.

If you know someone suffering from sexual violence, contact RAINN or the National Sexual Abuse Telephone Hotline at 1-800-656-4673.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy