Where was Rihanna born and is she a U.S. citizen?

With many accolades attached to her name, Rihanna is undoubtedly one of the most talented pop stars in the world. In her career span of nearly two decades, the 35-year-old singer managed to win nine Grammy Awards, 12 Billboard Music Awards, seven MTV Video Music Awards, and 13 American Music Awards, solidifying her popularity and far-reaching global influence.

Three of her songs—‘Umbrella’, ‘We found Love’, and ‘Diamonds’—occupied the first position in the Billboard chart and later, retained their position as the top-ranking songs making her a global sensation.

While the R&B-pop singer’s monumental success has led many to view her as one of the many successful American pop stars, the truth is that Rihanna was neither born in the U.S. nor is she an American citizen.

Here’s all we need to know on the subject.

Where is Rihanna from and what’s her nationality?

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

Rihanna aka Robyn Rihanna Fenty was born on Feb. 20, 1988, in Saint Michael, Barbados to Monica and Ronald Fenty. She was raised in Bridgetown, Barbados, and has Guyanese and Barbadian ancestry from both her parents’ sides.

Growing up, she suffered a troubled family life caused by her parents’ separation and divorce when she was 14. It is believed that her father’s alcohol and drug addiction were primarily responsible for the split. As of now, she identifies as a Barbadian, as she doesn’t have American citizenship.

However, that hasn’t stopped her from becoming a huge success in the United States (thanks to her musical contribution and a billion-dollar fortune) or raising her voice against some of the country’s controversial issues.

For example, she was vocal about severely criticizing gun laws and increasing gun violence in the country, especially following the El Paso, Texas mass shootings on Aug. 3, 2019. On this issue, the ‘Disturbia’ star also publicly criticized the Trump administration for rising racism.

She and fellow pop legend Lady Gaga vehemently spoke against the Anti-Abortion laws in Alabama the same year. She posted photographs of members of the Alabama senate saying, “Take a look. These are the idiots making decisions for WOMEN in America. Governor Kay Ivey…SHAME ON YOU!!!!”

Gaga also put forward her opinion by calling the bill an ‘outrage’ and adding, “This is a travesty and I pray for all these women and young girls who will suffer at the hands of this system.”

Today, the singer is living a happy familial life and has a son with her partner A$AP Rocky. Meanwhile, her success and popularity continue to remain intact, especially following a triumphant Super Bowl halftime performance.

American or not, Rihanna’s stage presence and exemplary concerts have continued to receive a phenomenal response.