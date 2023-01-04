Following the arrest of Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan, there was a sudden surge of interest in two names that weren’t previously connected: Luana Radu and Georgiana Naghel.

On Dec. 29, news broke that the Tates had been arrested in Romania on the basis of human trafficking, rape, and allegedly forming an organized crime unit related to their webcam studio. Recently, two women have been possibly connected to the crimes allegedly committed by the brother duo, as they were arrested as part of the DIICOT (Directorate for the Investigation of Organized Crime and Terrorism) investigation in Romania.

The pair has been labeled “Tate’s Angels,” and here’s all that is currently known about them.

Who is Luana Radu?

Although Radu and Naghel’s connection to the crimes has not yet been fully disclosed or even discovered to its extent, individual information about each of the women allegedly involved in the trafficking ring has been reported. According to SpyNews, a Romanian outlet, Radu is a former Romanian policewoman who, allegedly, quit the force to work and help the Tate brothers in their organized crime web.

Per the New York Post, Radu apparently came into contact with Tate as she worked in adult chat rooms. Tate ultimately hired the former cop as his administrative assistant, to manage his online business empire. According to the Romanian news outlet, Radu was recently summoned to court with allegations of failing to pay a debt, and as per the report, “[Radu] is being cited before the judges in a case in which a bailiff requests seizure at the source, for the recovery of debts.”

In addition to her debt-infused past, Radu has actually a relatively successful social media presence in the Eastern European country. Known as Ellie Dely on Instagram, the former policewoman had over 300,000 followers on the platform. The connection to Tate has also been proven, as Radu has been seen posing with Tate’s Bugatti, flaunted by the former professional kickboxer. The vehicle has now, reportedly, been seized.

Who is Georgiana Naghel?

As speculation circulates online, it is believed that Naghel is in fact Andrew Tate’s current girlfriend. The influencer is an American citizen who was born in Romania, and thought to have met the former kickboxer in 2017, not long after he moved to Eastern Europe. According to reports, the prosecutors said that Naghel and Radu appeared to have created an organized crime group alongside the Tate brothers, aiming to recruit and exploit women through the creation of pornographic content.

Although their connection to the crimes hasn’t yet been proven, there is speculation that both women helped the brothers recruit young women to the crime ring, forcing them to create video and photographic content for specialized pornographic websites.

“Tate’s Angels'” connection to the crime

Screengrab via YouTube

The information provided by the New York Post reported that the women were allegedly helping the Tate siblings run the sex and porn ring. Both women and Tate were accused of the crimes after a Romanian teen claimed Tate had tried to rope her into the business when she was just 16 years old. During the raid at the Tate Romanian headquarters, where they led the crime operation, Radu and Naghel were both detained alongside the duo.

In addition to aiding Tate and his brother to find women to prey on, police told MailOnline that “Tate’s Angels” were “an important part of the crimes that took place because they made sure that the women being held against their will did as they were told,” and that ultimately, the foursome “financially benefited from these crimes,” as they lived a “fantastic life which is not in keeping with their financial position.”

While helping the Tates coerce young women, both female influencers would oftentimes promote their business on their social media platforms ⏤ albeit subtly. The former policewoman, Radu, once promoted her OnlyFans account through a tweet in which she captioned “I want to chat with you, tell you my secrets & show unrealistically hot videos that will blow your mind.” It is believed the caption allured men to the promotions on pornographic websites with discounts on the videos by the women involuntarily recruited.

❤️ I want to chat with you, tell you my secrets & show unrealistically hot videos that will blow your mind 😈 Subscribe to my 🆓 page 🔗 & get your Christmas gift 🎁, I check every message. Have a good day & strong 🥜 & 🍆 to ALL. ❤️

➡️ https://t.co/ujvDV2pnl2 pic.twitter.com/c9ahrHjHPr — Elysha (@Elysha33) December 21, 2022

As more information resurfaces in regards to Tate’s arrest, including the seizing of his car in connection to the crimes and even a Ukrainian refugee vehemently denying all charges made toward the group, the future for these influencers is not looking bright. Nonetheless, no further information about their arrest has been released by the Romanian outlets.