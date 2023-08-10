Who are ‘Painkiller’ star West Duchovny’s famous parents?

Netflix has hit the nail on the head this time. The new show from the streaming giant is called Painkiller, and within just a few hours of its release, it has already become a hit due to its exploration of the themes surrounding the opioid crisis that struck the United States in 1999. The series is based on Patrick Radden Keefe’s New Yorker article titled The Family That Built an Empire of Pain, as well as Barry Meier’s book Pain Killer: An Empire of Deceit and the Origin of America’s Opioid Epidemic. The limited series consists of six episodes in total, with a central focus on the OxyContin manufacturer.

In addition to its gripping premise, the series boasts a star-studded cast. Uzo Aduba, known for her role in Orange Is the New Black, leads the cast, alongside actors like Sam Anderson and Taylor Kitsch. However, one name, in particular, has captured the attention of fans – West Duchovny. The actress portrays Shannon Schaeffer and immediately captivated the audience with her acting prowess and, of course, her striking appearance. To many, however, it might come as a surprise that she is the daughter of two famous actors. Here’s all you need to know about this ‘nepo baby.’

Who are West Duchvony’s parents?

Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival

The emerging actress, with a compact yet acclaimed repertoire, happens to be the daughter of David Duchovny and Téa Leoni. Duchovny gained worldwide recognition for his portrayal of the FBI agent Fox Mulder in The X-Files back in 1993, and subsequently as the writer Hank Moody in Californication. Apart from these iconic roles that firmly establish him as one of the most accomplished TV actors of all time, the 63-year-old actor has also left his mark in the realm of cinema. In 1992, he appeared in the comedy-drama Chaplin alongside Robert Downey Jr. That same year, he also starred in Beethoven, the heartwarming family comedy centered around the beloved Saint Bernard dog.

Téa Leoni, on the other hand, is easily recognizable from her performances in Jurassic Park III, the 1995 action-comedy Bad Boys, and the CBS political drama series Madam Secretary. Presumably influenced by her parents’ prominence in the entertainment industry, West was destined to rise as a star herself, despite her parents no longer being together. In fact, Leoni and Duchovny parted ways in 2014 after seven years of companionship but continued to amicably co-parent West.

At present, the 24-year-old can be seen in the new Netflix drama sensation, alongside some of her minor roles also available on Netflix, including her small yet denting appearance in the 2015 fantasy hit The Magicians.