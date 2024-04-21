Who beat Adam Lambert on ‘American Idol?’

Adam Lambert is easily one of the most successful performers to come out of American Idol. The singer was a contestant on the show in 2009, but, despite his vocal prowess, he was not the winner that season.

Season 8 of American Idol served as an introduction to many talented vocalists but Lambert was a different beast entirely. From his first audition (foreshadowing his future career with Queen by singing “Bohemian Rhapsody”), Lambert demonstrated his unique combination of musical theater background, rock sensibility, and a healthy amount of camp. At that point in Idol’s history, Lambert was a breath of fresh air, and with his impressive vocal range, he looked to be the sure winner of the season.

So it understandably came as a shock when Lambert didn’t take home that microphone-shaped trophy. Winning American Idol doesn’t necessarily make a career — and Lambert is in good company with Idol “losers” like Jennifer Hudson, Chris Daughtry, and David Archuleta — but if Idol truly was a singing competition, Lambert deserved that win. Heck, even the winner that season was surprised.

Who won American Idol season 8 instead of Adam Lambert?

Kris Allen won season 8 of American Idol, though he was just as shocked as everyone else. Shortly after his win, Allen spoke with Rolling Stone, saying, “I feel like Adam deserved it just as much as I did. He was the most consistent person all year, and seriously, one of the most gifted performers I’ve ever met.”

Allen, a former church worship leader from Arkansas, is no slouch in the vocal department himself. He had already been pursuing a career in music before he auditioned for Idol as a last-ditch effort to give it a much-needed boost. Nonetheless, countless conspiracy theories and think pieces filled the internet after the upset. Idol maintains Allen won the competition fair and square, and I won’t contest that.

I do think it’s worth pointing out that Lambert was forcibly outed while he was on the show when photos of him kissing another man and wearing drag spread online. Up until then, his sexuality had remained under speculation, but he would stay quiet on the topic until after Idol was over. He officially came out in an interview with Rolling Stone, where he told the publication, “I don’t think it should be a surprise to anyone to hear that I’m gay.”

Lambert has his theories about why he didn’t win and you could argue that possibly plain, old-fashioned homophobia did play a part in his loss. But, in the end, losing Idol definitely didn’t hurt career, though it’s interesting to think about what could have been had he been crowned the winner that season 8

