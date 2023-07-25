Why Adam Lambert thinks he lost ‘American Idol’

Adam Lambert is a well-known singer/songwriter and celebrity. He got his start on the popular series American Idol, although surprisingly he did not win his season. He came in runner-up yet somehow was still able to rise to levels of superstardom despite not coming in first. So the question remains – why didn’t he win? Here is what Adam Lambert thinks cost him the American Idol crown.

Adam Lambert made his debut on American Idol in season 8. The show itself began in 2002 and has given us such high-profile celebrities as Kelly Clarkson, Jennifer Hudson, Carrie Underwood, and more. It is well-known that some of the most successful American Idol contestants did not actually win their season, but became celebrities regardless, while others who did win their season drifted back to obscurity. It seems like it should be straightforward that if a contestant wins, they should then gain notoriety, however in the land of American Idol that is just simply not the case. In the case of Adam Lambert, he has his own ideas as to why he didn’t come out on top of his season.

Lambert didn’t feel like the “right fit” for the show

Lambert reveals that even from the get-go he didn’t feel like he would be a good fit for the show. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly he revealed he didn’t think he was “the right kind of performer” for the show thinking, “Oh, I’m not the type that they look for.” Yet not only was he chosen but he quickly became a judge and fan favorite. The title, many thought, was in the bag. Yet when the winner was announced, it was Lambert’s co-competitor Kris Allen who won. Fans were shocked. Yet Lambert admits – he really wasn’t.

Following his loss, an article in Huffpost claimed that homophobia may have been the reason Lambert lost the competition, as Kris Allen was a heterosexual man from a Christian upbringing. Many fans felt Allen’s range, vocal talents, and performance skills were marginal at best and that Lambert was the clear winner of the competition. During Lambert’s time on the show, old social media photos surfaced of him kissing an ex-boyfriend. Lambert had not openly confirmed his sexuality at the time the pictures surfaced and it created something of a scandal on the show. While Lambert was open and comfortable with his sexuality it had not yet come out in the context of the show. He told People that “it was never a secret” and that it had simply not been revealed because it had not been asked and at the time contestants were not allowed to do outside interviews. He reported the backlash did however make him feel “ashamed” for the first time about his sexuality. Shortly thereafter Kris Allen was announced as winner of the American Idol season.

Kris Allen — the winner of the competition who has since released records — is certainly less well-known than Lambert who went on to achieve celebrity status. While Lambert initially did not respond to the claims of homophobia, a few years later he finally did comment.

Lambert reveals what contributed to his American Idol loss

Ten years later in an interview with Variety, when asked if he did think homophobia played a role in his American Idol loss he responded “Probably but it was 10 years ago.” He then switched his focus to his current projects and discussing how LGBTQIA+ are still under attack in our country.

Since his time on the show, Lambert has gone to be a very successful Hollywood icon and activist in the LGBTQIA+ community. He has released five albums, including his debut album For Your Entertainment, which rocketed to the top of the Billboard charts and snagged him a Grammy nomination. He also collaborated and toured with the iconic rock group Queen and has made multiple forays into the Hollywood acting limelight – most recently in the Sofia Coppola project Fairyland.

American Idol is consistently rated among the top reality shows on television and has been around since 2002, yet the rumors of bias, racism, and homophobia are nothing new for the show. Whether on the part of the fans, judges, producers, or behind-the-scenes powers that be, there have been accusations against the show on and off for years. While it seems like the winner of a singing contest should be the best vocalist, it seems apparent to many fans that in Adam Lambert’s case, he was the clear winner. So was there a judging bias against him? Who knows.

Yet we are glad to report that whatever the reason for his runner-up spot on the show, Lambert is now happier than ever. He reports to People “Self-love is an ever-evolving journey, but I feel more sure of myself than I’ve ever been.”

Lambert’s success has been hard-earned and despite the rumors plaguing his American Idol loss, he refuses to let it define him. Lambert is clearly on to bigger and better things and has made a name for himself as a successful world-renowned performer. So even though American Idol placed him as runner-up, he will always be number one in fans’ hearts.