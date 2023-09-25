Who did Dane Cook marry and where was the wedding?

Its been an age, it seems, since Dane Cook boasted any sort of prominence on the comedy scene, but — believe it or not — he was once among America’s top-tier funny men. His star fell, and fell fast, within a decade of its initial rise, and Cook largely disappeared from the public eye. But back in the 2000s, he was selling out shows and headlining comedy specials across the country. Rumors of stolen jokes, an over the top persona, and poorly aged punchlines cut his career short, however, and saw Cook largely vanish from the spotlight by the 2010s.

There’s still a certain level of relevance attached to the once-popular comedian’s name, of course, resulting in the occasional surge in interest. Whenever something particularly prominent crops up in Cook’s life, his former fans check back in, and — despite those off-color jokes — wish the 51-year-old well.

Who did Dane Cook marry?

Cook spent most of his comedic career single, with a few flings here and there. All of this worked into Cook’s fratty, energetic on-stage persona, and allowed him to head off on lengthy tours and participate in a slew of mid-tier comedies between 2003 and 2010. He didn’t completely vanish following the hurdles that cut his comedic career short, but those leading roles in flicks like Good Luck Chuck came to an end. Instead, Cook was featured in several episodes of popular shows, shifted over to voice work, and continued to put out the occasional Laugh Factory and Comedy Bang! Bang! bits.

It wasn’t until 2017 that Cook met the woman he hopes to spend the rest of his life with. He met fitness instructor Kelsi Taylor a handful of years back and, trudging through criticism over the pair’s 26-year age gap, they tied the knot in 2023. The newly-minted spouses started dating in 2017, got engaged in 2022, and finally wed in fall of 2023.

Where did Dane Cook and Kelsi Taylor get married?

Cook and Taylor exchanged vows in an intimate wedding in O’ahu, Hawaii. They were wed on a gorgeous private estate in front of 20 friends and family, after just over half a decade of dating. According to an interview between the Cooks and People, Hawaii holds a special place in the couple’s relationship. Cook explained that they visited the islands early in their relationship, and “we couldn’t be more excited to have spent our wedding week surrounded by the beauty of Oahu.”

