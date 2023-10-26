With almost four million views on his show during the Trump era, the conservative talk show host and political commentator, Sean Hannity became one of the most famous Fox News hosts. He replaced Bill O’Reilly after the latter was charged with sexual misconduct. Now The Sean Hannity Show has a global appeal making him a household name worldwide. Not only that, but Hannity has been in the headlines for admitting under oath that he knew former President Donald Trump’s claims of 2020 election voter fraud were misleading.

While we are well-acquainted with his ideological affiliations and political stance, it’s his dating life that has been hitting the headlines for two years since announcing his divorce from ex-wife Jill Rhodes. Adding intrigue to the story, the rumor is that the 61-year-old Hannity is dating his fellow Fox News host, 46-year-old Ainsley Earhardt. The pair have yet to reveal their relationship, but they have been publicly spotted a couple of times, which implies that they are more than just friends.

Who is Ainsley Earhardt?

Earhardt, not unlike her alleged romantic partner, is also a popular figure for the right-leaning news station. She graduated from the University of South Carolina with a major in journalism. In 2007, she joined Fox News and became a co-host at Fox & Friends. Two years prior to that, she worked at KENS-TV in San Antonio, Texas. She also was featured on Fox & Friends Weekends, Fox’s All-American New Year’s Eve, and America’s News Headquarters, where she served as a co-host.

The co-host of Fox & Friends has been married twice. She wed Kevin McKinney in 2005, but the couple got divorced in 2009. In 2019, she divorced Will Proctor after seven years of marriage. They have a daughter named Hayden. While the possibility of Hannity and Earhardt is not entirely shocking, neither party has officially confirmed their relationship. Here’s what we can gather.

Are they dating?

Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

As per Vanity Fair, two of Hannity’s closest friends confirmed they are dating. Another source claimed that the two have been dating since 2019, the year of their respective divorces. They also appeared to be together at a public event in 2020, which just adds fuel to the gossip.

The sources said that in various social situations, both of them acted as if they were a couple. “I knew they were involved. I saw it when we were all together,” said one of the Fox staff members. The suspicions about their dating strengthened when it was reported that Earhardt shot the pandemic remote episodes of Fox & Friends from Hannity’s basement.

When rumors about their relationship started to take shape, Earhardt said in 2020 that she wasn’t dating Hannity. Speaking to Vanity Fair, she said, “Right now I am focused on raising my daughter and I am not dating anyone. As anyone at Fox News will tell you, Sean is a wonderful person, and whomever he chooses to date will be extremely fortunate.”

When the same question was asked to Hannity, his answer was, “I do not discuss my personal life in public.” In response, one of the Fox News staff claimed, “He’s very private because he’s very famous, and he’s very controversial, but it’s been an open secret that they have been seeing each other,” somehow implying that the ongoing rumors may well be true.

In April 2023, even more potential confirmation of their relationship was revealed. A source told Daily Mail that “they are extremely happy together and have been for a while. It’s not a surprise to anyone who knows them, but they’re very private people and prefer to keep their personal life private and lowkey”.

The report also revealed that the duo was seen vacationing in Florida together and that Hannity was building another room in his home as his relationship got more serious, perhaps to accommodate Earhardt and her family.