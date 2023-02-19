Who is Sean Hannity’s ex-wife, Jill Rhodes?

With the recent release of Dominion Voting System’s legal court documents, Fox News host Sean Hannity‘s professional and personal life is under a microscope.

For context, Hannity, who is known for his passionate and often controversial political commentary, is making headlines alongside his co-workers Tucker Carson and Laura Ingram. News outlets reported that legal documents, including text messages and deposition testimonies from the Fox defamation lawsuit filed by the voting company, uncovered that the trio and Fox executives didn’t initially believe former President Donald Trump and his associates’ remarks on the voter fraud allegations.

The event was said to have occurred in the 2020 presidential election. Despite allegedly being skeptical about the comments, the hosts spoke about the topic and even went as far as to suggest that Dominion Voting System’s machines may have rigged it. With the news making its way to social media, Hannity and his co-workers became a trending topic and received massive backlash.

Although Hannity’s professional life appears to be in shambles, his personal life is a different story. He was married to journalist Jill Rhodes until 2019. Since his divorce, he is reportedly dating Fox News host Ainsley Earhardt. As Hannity’s name continues to be dragged, it’s put a spotlight on his ex-wife.

Who is Jill Rhodes?

There are limited details regarding Rhode’s life, but according to The Sun, she was born in Alabama on Aug. 27, 1962. The publication also shared that Rhodes attended the University of Alabama and received a bachelor’s degree in journalism.

In 1991, Rhodes worked at The Huntsville Times as a political writer when Hannity, a radio host for a local station in Alabama, called her. People magazine reported that he tried contacting Rhodes for story ideas at the time, but that quickly shifted after he started leaving “frequent voicemails.” Despite the constant calls, Hannity and Rhodes wouldn’t officially meet in person until 1992 when he invited her to a mayoral debate he organized. From then on, the pair were inseparable.

That same year, he received an offer to do a talk radio show in Atlanta, and Rhodes agreed to move with him under the condition that he would marry her. The pair would tie the knot in 1993. A few years later, in 1996, Hannity signed on as a co-host for Fox News’ Hannity & Colmes, a move that ultimately catapulted his career. Later when Hannity & Colmes ended in 2009, he went on to host numerous shows for the network.

Rhodes and Hannity would also welcome two children, a son, Sean Patrick Hannity, and a daughter, Merri Kelly Hannity. Throughout their union, Rhodes kept a relatively low profile while raising the duo’s children as Hannity became more and more successful. According to TV Over Mind, Rhodes’ occupation includes a book editor and an editor for Hannity’s Fox show.

The divorce

In June 2020, Hannity and Rhodes announced in a joint statement that they were divorced, despite it being finalized the year before.

In the statement released to USA Today, the former couple revealed they were “working together for the best interest of their children.” This appeared to be a deciding factor as to why Rhodes and Hannity didn’t address the breakup rumors when she failed to accompany him at numerous Fox News events. The statement read,

“Sean and Jill are committed to working together for the best interests of their children. Amicable agreements were entered into over four years ago between Sean and Jill. They maintain a close relationship as parents to their children. Neither will have any further comments and ask for the sake of their children that their privacy be respected.”

At the time this article is written, it is unclear what Rhodes, who doesn’t have any active social media accounts, does professionally now or if she still is working for Hannity. Regarding her personal relationship with her ex-husband, it has been reported in the 2020 article for Page Six that the pair are still on friendly terms and even have family dinners.