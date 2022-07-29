Who is Ariana Grande married to? All about her husband Dalton Gomez

Ariana Grande has never been shy about her relationships, but her relationship to now-husband Dalton Gomez has by far been the most private of them all.

Grande put it best when she sang: “One day I’ll walk down the aisle / Holding hands with my mama”. That’s exactly what she did on May 15, 2021, when she and Gomez tied the knot in an intimate, 20-person wedding at her home in Montecito, California.

Over the course of their relationship, the two have kept their love affair as tight-lipped as possible, dating all the way back to 2020 when they were first spotted kissing at a bar in Northridge, California, per TMZ. At the time, very little was known about the mysterious man Grande was smooching, and over two years later, little has changed.

Who is Dalton Gomez?

Don’t go looking for Dalton Gomez on Instagram because, like his relationship with Grande, it’s private. Unlike his famous wife, Gomez doesn’t live in the spotlight, but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t have a glamorous life.

Gomez is a luxury real estate agent for Aaron Kirman Group. He’s sold several multi-million dollar homes and is “highly sought after for his extensive knowledge in the fields of significant architecture and luxury estates,” according to his bio on the site.

Right before the COVID-19 pandemic, Grande was in search of a getaway home outside of Los Angeles, and according to Us Weekly, “her team found Dalton to help.” The rest, well, is history.

Unlike Grande, who was born in Florida, Gomez is a Southern California native. Before becoming a real estate agent he used to be a dancer, according to E! News. He and Grande used to “run in the same circle” before dating, which included fellow singer Miley Cyrus, with whom Gomez has been spotted hanging out with before, and with whom Grande collaborated with on the track “Don’t Call Me Angel” for the 2019 motion picture movie Charlie’s Angels.

Dalton Gomez via Instagram Stories pic.twitter.com/wm5j3WUOKV — Miley Cyrus Germany🇩🇪 (@MCyrusDE) July 9, 2017

As of this writing, Gomez is 27-years-old and Grande is 29. Little else is known about the man who’s stolen the heart of one of the biggest pop stars of the 21st century. While he rarely shows up on her Instagram feed, Grande is known to give glimpses into her personal life with Gomez on her Stories. The pair are partial to karaoke nights, which usually just involves Grande stealing the show with her immaculate vocals.

Grande and Gomez’s devotion to their private life is admirable to be sure. One can only hope we never get a sequel track to “Thank You, Next.” Or if we do, that it’s a love ballad.