Who is Hayden Christensen’s wife?

Hayden Christensen might not have starred in any huge blockbusters in a while, but we all remember when he played Anakin Skywalker in several Star Wars movies. Although fans like to analyze his portrayal, we also all want to know more about his love life.

Hayden Christensen has been fairly busy lately, as he played Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader once again in Ahsoka, which premiered on Disney Plus in August 2023. But we need to know more about his marital status…

Is Hayden Christensen married?

While fans are curious about Hayden Christensen’s wife, the actor isn’t married, and he appears to be single. If he’s seeing anyone, he isn’t talking about it. He doesn’t post many personal photos on his Instagram, either, so we can’t even snoop there…

Hayden Christensen’s longest (or at least longest public) relationship was with Rachel Bilson, who has also dated Bill Hader. While we wish that he and Summer Roberts could have worked things out, they were together from 2007 to 2017. Although they got engaged back in 2008, they didn’t end up getting married, according to InStyle. The couple sadly didn’t say much about being together (and we’re nosy, so we wish that they would have). But Bilson did say in her cover story for Cosmopolitan in April 2013 that she liked to make dinner for her actor partner. She said, “I’m a really good girlfriend — I always put all that first in my life.”

Hayden Christensen might not have a wife, but he’s a parent, and he and Bilson have a young daughter with the adorable name of Briar Rose. He might not chat much about who he’s dating, but he’s a charmingly proud dad. According to Insider, when the actor went on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in 2022 he said, “she was my first lightsaber training partner when I came back to the ‘Obi-Wan’ show” (awwww).

According to PopSugar, Christensen has a lot of famous exes. He dated Desperate Housewives star Eva Longoria and, although these relationships haven’t been confirmed, people think he also dated Sienna Miller and Natalie Portman.

