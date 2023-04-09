Who is Jake Gyllenhaal’s girlfriend?

Jake Gyllenhaal, star of Donnie Darko, Brokeback Mountain, and Nightcrawler, has had his share of romances. From the brief time spent with singer-songwriter Jenny Lewis to his days as Taylor Swift’s arm candy and subsequent Swiftie target, Gyllenhaal was single for about 20 minutes near the end of the Clinton Administration. But hey, no judge – an A-lister with a distinguished pedigree, striking blue eyes, and impressive filmography can certainly have his pick.

Speaking of Taylor Swift, her reported recent breakup with actor Joe Alwyn has fans remembering Gyllenhaal’s time with Swift, and wondering about who he’s dating now. But don’t worry – we got this covered.

Who is Jake Gyllenhaal dating now?

Even though he supposedly had a big problem with the age gap of 9 years between him and Taylor Swift — which is rumored to have inspired Swift’s song “All Too Well (10 Minute Version),” from her album Red (Taylor’s Version) — Gyllenhaal, now 43, seems to have fully recovered from that complex with 26-year-old Jeanne Cadieu. Though very discreet, the couple were photographed holding hands in May of 2021, sparking speculation and curiosity about the beauty accompanying the star in New York that day.

Who is Jeanne Cadieu?

French model Jeanne Cadieu is a student at Columbia University. Coincidentally, Gyllenhaal, his sister Maggie Gyllenhaal, and their mother, screenwriter Naomi Foner, also attended the same university.

There was a time when Cadieu courted controversy over her dancing at The Burning Man festival in Nevada’s Black Rock Desert while wearing a Native American headdress. She was also throwing a mocking hand gesture called “pied de nez,” meaning “to thumb one’s nose at.” The video offended Native Americans Matter — an Indigenous and Tribal communities’ rights organization — but she has not apologized.

What are the future plans for the couple?

Gyllenhaal has said that he admires his sister Maggie’s marriage and that the success of her relationship with actor Peter Sarsgaard has very much enhanced her career. And we couldn’t agree more. The two worked together on the film adaptation of Elena Ferrante’s The Lost Daughter, in which Maggie had her directorial debut and Sarsgaard portrayed the charming and contemplative Professor Hardy, who easily persuaded Jesse Buckley’s Leda to give up her vows.

Jake has stated that he is ready to pursue being a husband and father, so we’ll keep our fingers crossed for the next level of this union.