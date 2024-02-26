Who is Jimmy Garoppolo’s wife?

Jimmy Garoppolo is an American football quarterback who currently plays for the Las Vegas Raiders in the NFL. Originally from Illinois, Garoppolo played college football at Eastern Illinois University. He was drafted by the New England Patriots in 2014 and served as Tom Brady’s backup for several seasons, winning two Super Bowls with the team. In 2017, the Patriots traded Garoppolo to the San Francisco 49ers, where he became the starting quarterback. With the 49ers, Garoppolo helped lead the team to Super Bowl LIV in 2020, though they ultimately lost to the Kansas City Chiefs. Prior to the 2023 season, Garoppolo was traded from the 49ers to the Raiders.

Garoppolo has focused on football as his top priority, helping lead his team records and contending playoffs. But while Garoppolo’s professional football career has seen much success, he has gone to great lengths to make sure his personal life remains private. However, after Travis Kelce was named PEOPLE’s Sexiest Athlete of 2023, fans of Garoppolo (and his perfect teeth) were a bit surprised. While Jimmy is not currently known to be dating anyone publicly, there have long been rumors.

Garoppolo and Alexandra King?

Image via Instagram/alexroseking

Between 2017 and 2018, Jimmy Garoppolo was rumored to be dating Instagram mode Alexandra King. They were photographed together on several occasions, including Valentine’s Day 2018, when King posted a photo of them together on Instagram referring to him as her “valentine.” The two of them were also spotted together on the rides at Disneyland and shopping together in the Bay Area after his transfer to the 49ers. Though they never publicly confirmed they were dating, it was speculated they were a couple during Garoppolo’s time with the New England Patriots.

Alexandra King, the social media star and model is originally from Boston. She also attended the University of Massachusetts where she studied Arts and Design. Though she has once expressed the desire to model full-time, she also runs a YouTube channel with beauty and lifestyle content.

Despite the rumors and photos linking King and Garoppolo, Garoppolo denied having a girlfriend in a 2018 interview for Bleacher. It appears their relationship, if it existed, ended sometime in 2018. Garoppolo has not been publicly connected to anyone since. He maintains a very private personal life separate from his football career.

Garoppolo and Kiara Mia?

In July 2018, just one month after being seen with Alexandra King, Jimmy Garoppolo was photographed out with adult film star Kiara Mia, and a second, unidentified woman. This sparked rumors that the two were dating, though Garoppolo did not confirm anything. In response to the speculation, he stated that his life was “under a microscope,” but he tried not to be too public about his personal affairs.

Kiara Mia is an adult actress, model and entrepreneur living in Los Angeles. Born Deanne Marlene Munoz in 1976, she began working in adult entertainment in her mid-30s, garnering several industry award nominations. She has Latin heritage and is known for her work in adult films and modeling.

After Garoppolo suffered an injury in 2018, Mia jokingly brushed off fans who blamed her for being “bad luck.” She noted she was flattered people thought she had that much influence over someone’s life. She said to TMZ: “I’m impressed that people look at me as a god…Like, only God has the power to, like, control someone’s journey in life. So, I’m flattered people think I have that much power in my life to control somebody’s life!”

Garoppolo and Giuliana Milan?

Most recently, Garoppolo has been linked to Giuliana Milan, though neither has publicly confirmed a relationship. In a manner that brings the romance between Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift to mind, Milan has been spotted attending San Francisco 49ers games wearing Garoppolo’s #10 jersey. Giuliana Milan also appears to be super friendly with wives of 49ers players, like George Kittle.

Milan, who works in sports marketing, once posted an Instagram exchange with Claire Kittle, wife of 49ers tight end George Kittle. This fueled the relationship rumors with Garoppolo even further with some fans inferring that she was a wife just like Claire Kittle.

However, as neither Garoppolo nor Giuliana have commented on their relationship status, it remains speculative. They may be dating, or it could simply be a coincidence that Giuliana wears Jimmy’s jersey number and attends his games and interacts with 49ers family members. Overall, Garoppolo continues to keep his personal life very private. Unless the two confirm a relationship themselves, the extent of their connection remains ambiguous to outside observers.