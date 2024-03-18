In our Hollywood-obsessed culture, it’s hard to go about your day without being made aware of some innocuous celebrity tidbit, even if you actively try to avoid such details.

Recommended Videos

Whether it’s Bob Odenkirk’s relationship to King Charles or Selena Gomez’ much-theorised lip-reading at the Golden Globes, we’re collectively subject to minute details about the lives of celebrities — whether we like it or not. The microscope pointed on celebrities also extends to their relationship status.

While we know the ins and outs of starry couples like Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner or Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater, the case for Killers of The Flower Moon star Lily Gladstone is a little less clear. The Oscar-nominee is a bonafide rarity in that her relationship status is largely secreted from the public, so who exactly is Lily Gladstone’s husband?

Who is Lily Gladstone’s husband?

Despite being in the industry for decades, Lily Gladstone has managed to keep her love life largely under wraps. While the actor has yet to publicly confirm her relationship status, her social media feeds are devoid of a partner, suggesting that Gladstone (might) be single. Gladstone tends to steer clear of topics about her relationships and sexuality in interviews, but she did reveal in 2023 that she goes by she/they pronouns.

The actor, who is of Blackfeet and Nimíipuu descent, told People that since most Native languages are not gendered, her “pronoun use is partly a way of decolonizing gender for myself.” While Gladstone might remain tight-lipped about her current relationship status, she has been open about her former flames. In 2023, the First Cow star revealed that her highschool sweetheart had gifted her with a pair of children’s sunglasses, and vowed for her to one day wear them to the Academy Awards.

Gladstone’s then-boyfriend won the gift — which she described as “little tiny kids’ glasses” — at an arcade, and told the actor to “‘keep these and you have to wear them to the Academy Awards.’” Gladstone revealed that she still has the sunglasses, though they weren’t spotted when she attended the Oscars earlier this month.

The privacy around Gladstone’s marital status also extends to her immediate family. As far as we know, the 37-year-old actor does not have any children, but she is open about being a proud dog parent to adorable black labrador, Birdy.

As Gladstone’s star continues to rise, with a Golden Globe and SAG Award under her belt, maybe she will let slip a few details about her personal life soon. But in the meantime, we just hope she continues to make great films.