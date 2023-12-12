From starring roles in much-beloved television series like Sex Education to a hilarious turn as one of multiple Kens in Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, actor Ncuti Gatwa is well on the road to the A list.

But those previous appearances may only be the cusp of Gatwa’s stardom, however, as he’s now the Fifteenth Doctor in Doctor Who, taking the reins from a starry line of previous actors like Matt Smith and David Tennant.

Those are some pretty big shoes to fill, especially within a series as beloved as Doctor Who, and fans got their first glimpse of Gatwa’s take on the Doctor in the final 60th-anniversary special episode “The Giggle”.

Alongside that role, Gatwa has elsewhere starred alongside Tom Hanks in 2022’s A Man Called Otto, and features in the cast of the upcoming Apple TV+ series Masters of the Air opposite the likes of Austin Butler and Barry Keoghan.

With such an illustrious run in Hollywood over the last couple of years, Gatwa’s star status has sometimes outshone his personal life. That’s why we’re taking a closer look at Ncuti Gatwa’s marital status and dating history. Does this Ken have an official Barbie companion?

Who is Ncuti Gatwa’s wife?

Image via the BBC

As of Dec. 2023, Ncuti Gatwa is unmarried. While the actor has largely sheltered his personal life from the spotlight, some publications have previously reported that Gatwa had dated a woman named Jessica Hardwick in the past. Though that relationship is largely speculation, we do know that Hardwick is a London-based photographer, but further details around their rumoured romance remain scarce.

Given the lack of information regarding his dating history, it’s safe to assume that Gatwa is single, or at least keeping his relationship status private. No significant other appears on the actor’s social media channels, and he seems to keep his private life… private.

In 2023, Gatwa did publicly describe himself as queer for the first time, as part of an interview with Elle, but he said the announcement didn’t mean he was in the closet for all those years before. The actor explained that he simply hadn’t discussed his sexuality publicly, even though he had told some family members before the premiere of Sex Education in 2019.

Elsewhere, Gatwa posed for the Pride edition of British Vogue in June of 2023, and discussed his queerness in an interview with GQ in November later that year. “I’ve never been in the closet,” he told the publication. “I just never talked about it. The work I do is what’s important.”

Gatwa will star in his first solo Doctor Who adventure on Dec. 25, 2023 on BBC iPlayer and Disney Plus.