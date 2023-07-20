Home Celebrities

Who is NF the rapper, and is he related to Eminem?

Eminem does not like to be copied.

NF and Eminem
Nathan John Feuerstein, known mononymously as NJ, rose to fame with his debut studio album Moments, which he released under his real name back in 2010. It wasn’t until five years later that he released his first major-label album, Mansion. From there, he found success with his second studio album, Therapy Session, which was released in 2016. Therapy Session peaked at number 12 on the US Billboard 200. 

NF achieved mainstream popularity and became a household name in 2017 with his third studio album, Perception, which charted at number one in the United States. Feuerstein’s most recent album, Hope, released this year and peaked at number two on the US Billboard 200.

His underdog story of growing up underprivileged and neglected certainly resonated with listeners, but it also reminded them of another famous rapper. Eminem had a turbulent childhood marked by poverty and abuse, inflicted by his mother Debbie Nelson (Debbie Mathers Brigg).

Although they share similar stories, could NF and Eminem be related? Despite the uncanny consistencies in their backstories, NF is not related to legendary rapper Eminem. It’s understandable to think so, however, as both Americans sound very alike in their rapping styles.

NF has often cited Eminem as one of his biggest inspirations, for whom he has an abundance of respect. From that knowledge, we can chalk NF down to an admirer, not a copycat. However, Eminem himself begs to differ. He’s made it publicly clear on numerous occasions that he isn’t comfortable with the comparisons, even calling out NF in his song “The Ringer.”

“I’d just be like everyone else in the f****** industry,
Especially aN eFFing Recovery clone of me.”

– Eminem, “The Ringer”

Does that sound a little on the nose? We should know by now that Eminem isn’t afraid to tell us exactly how he feels through the universal language of rap.

