Who is Paige Butcher? Everything you need to know about Eddie Murphy’s girlfriend

Superstar comic Eddie Murphy has a whopping ten children and his last two were with his most recent girlfriend, Paige Butcher. Butcher and Murphy have been together since 2012. Here’s everything you need to know about her.

Who is Paige Butcher?

Butcher is a former model and actress. She was born in Perth, Australia and she’s 42 years old, having been born in 1979. She’s appeared in the movies Something’s Gotta Give as well as Big Momma’s House 2.

Her father Robert Butcher was a model and her mother was a fashion designer. She was born Jacinta Paige Butcher but just goes by Paige.

She grew up in Perth and graduated from Santa Maria Catholic College. Her appearance in Something’s Gotta Give in 2003 put her on the map, and she also appeared in Maxim the Real Swimsuit DVD Vol 2.

Before she started dating Murphy, she was in a relationship with American model and actor Tyson Beckford. She also dated music mogul Russell Simmons in 2010 for a brief period.

How many children do Eddie Murphy and Paige Butcher have together?

Two. Murphy and Butcher are the parents of Izzy Oona Murphy, born in 2016 and Max Charles Murphy, born two years later in 2018.

How long have Eddie Murphy and Paige Butcher been together?

The couple first started dating in 2012. They announced they were engaged in 2018 but they have yet to officially tie the knot.

Who has Eddie Murphy previously dated and had children with?

Murphy has dated and had children with Paulette McNeely, Nicole Mitchell, Tamara Hood, Spice Girl Melanie Brown and Butcher.