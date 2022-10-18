Who is streamer Amouranth’s husband and what are the allegations against him?

Popular Twitch streamer and OnlyFans star Amouranth has opened the floodgates of her private life as she revealed that she was in an abusive relationship with her husband. The online celebrity has kept her personal life private from fans for many years, and it was only this weekend that she revealed everything about her relationship.

Amouranth revealed plenty of information about her dangerous situation, whilst also appearing distraught on camera. Since then, fans have been divided, as while plenty of people and creators were supportive, others claimed it was fake and demanded their money back for “lying about being single.” Regardless, plenty of people were concerned for her and were curious to know who her husband is.

Who is streamer Amouranth’s husband?

Me and my wife Kaitlyn M. Siragusa alias Amouranth. Oldie but goldie. pic.twitter.com/XZ6EBFtGFc — NickLee1988Official (@Lee1988Nick) November 22, 2020

Even prior to Amouranth’s recent live stream, a few people on the internet conducted some sleuthing and uncovered that her husband’s name is Nick Lee.

Lee made his Twitter account around 2020, where he released photos of his and Amouranth’s marriage certificate and a screenshot of an official government website confirming their marriage. According to YouTuber Myles King, Lee is a former bodybuilder and he and Amouranth were close friends before their marriage.

And to those Amouranth's fans, who think we got a divorce or anything in that sense, here's the public record on Harris County Clerk's website. In USA all marriages/divorce are public, besides gov needs this information about u for tax purposes pic.twitter.com/DlUge1xYcE — NickLee1988Official (@Lee1988Nick) November 22, 2020

Amouranth has kept her relationship status and personal life a secret throughout her career, hency why not many of her fans knew that she was really married. According to the streamer, she was forced by her husband to keep it a secret because revealing the truth would “ruin the business model.”

What are the allegations against him?

Oof… I really hope Amouranth is okay. This shit is way too common for too many, and shows that even having financial resources doesn't make it any easier to escape abusive relationships. I hope this cry for help is answered by people around her!pic.twitter.com/jUNRONdEBG — Zach Bussey (@zachbussey) October 16, 2022

Amouranth accused her husband of domestic and financial abuse during her livestream last weekend.

Over on Twitch, the streamer said that her husband has full control over her finances and other important assets, which makes it impossible for her to leave the relationship. It was also alleged that he forced her to go on stream and threatened to kill her dogs if she doesn’t do what he says. Amouranth was on the phone with her husband on that same stream, where he yelled and called her a “liar.”

Amouranth has also shared text messages between her and her husband, exposing more of these domestic and financial abuse allegations. Lee allegedly threatened Amouranth by deleting her social media and throwing her money away in response to her not returning his calls.

Amouranth showed text messages from him calling her a dumb f*ck and supposedly throwing away money and her accounts as threats when she wasn't responding to him



(4/4) pic.twitter.com/ralvzIsskh — GUARD Hunter (@HUN2R) October 16, 2022

Since the stream, large creators such as Jacksepticeye, Linus Sebastian from Linus Tech Tips, and Lilypichu voiced their support for Amouranth, and Twitch streamer Alinity, called the police to make sure that Amouranth was alright. However, according to Amouranth’s content lead, “Marz”, the police were informed that she and her husband are “trying to sort things out” and that there’s nothing much we could do right now.

Twitch streamer Alinity did a welfare check on Amouranth to make sure she was okay, so sending a police officer to her residence



Police were not allowed to disclose further information to Alinity on Amouranth's safety or the situation. pic.twitter.com/YGMsG6xvzD — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) October 17, 2022

Latest update on Kait/Amouranth: ppl on the team were able to talk to her and she says she's fine



Police went multiple times since 5am yesterday; She says she's OK so they can't do much



She spent all day talking to her husband to sort things out



Not sure what else we can do rn — marz (@TheRealMarzbar) October 17, 2022

Amouranth is such a sweet & hardworking person… seeing the shit she's going through with her husband is disgusting. no one deserves that. it's heartbreaking. — lily 🌸 (@LilyPichu) October 16, 2022

Amouranth is an absolute champion for being able to put up with so much abuse from people online and in her personal life as well. The mental fortitude needed is incredible.

A lot of really gross reactions to it online too. Not that hard to be a decent human being. — Jacksepticeye (@Jacksepticeye) October 16, 2022

If you're victim-blaming Amouranth for giving her spouse access to her accounts, then I guess I'm also dumb for being in business with my wife..



You don't marry someone unless you trust them, and it's not a sin to be open and vulnerable with a partner. — Linus LinusMediaGroup (@linusgsebastian) October 16, 2022

24 hours have passed since the stream and Amouranth has revealed that she has access to all of her accounts and her dog is safe. She also said that the whole situation was “a lot to process” as “she was alone” the entire time. There haven’t been any new updates about her husband and what might happen next with their relationship. However, the streamer said that her current situation is “calm” for now.