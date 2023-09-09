Joey King has had several accomplishments in her film and television career, from portraying a young Talia in The Dark Knight Rises to landing a breakout role in The Kissing Booth. Now, she can add another milestone to an already full life. In a beautiful ceremony in Mallorca, Spain, King married producer boyfriend, Steven Piet. Though not necessarily as prolific as his wife, Piet has a collection of credits many of which lean toward the macabre side of the filmmaking.

After directing 6 episodes of the horror anthology series, Channel Zero, Piet went on to produce and direct The Act—the project on which he first met King. The subject matter for the fictional Hulu series is based on a true story and was first explored in the HBO documentary, Mommy Dead and Dearest. King stars as Gypsy Rose, a young girl who has been convinced by her mother that she is sick to get attention from the community, a phenomenon known as Munchausen by proxy. As she matures, Gypsy realizes her mother has ulterior motives, which leads to her murder.

On a much lighter note, Piet and King found love on the set. He directed 2 episodes of the series and had complimentary things to say about the project to Vanity Fair.

“I felt like my job was to step back as much as I could, and just have the camera in the right place and let these amazing actors do what they do best… At times, I was so lost in their performances that I was forgetting to say ‘Cut.'”

For the most part, Piet and King kept their relationship under wraps, save for some social media posts showing them very much in love. In March 2022, the young actor revealed that she and Piet had become engaged on Instagram.

“The date was 2/2/22 when you asked me to marry you and made me the luckiest lady alive. I love you more than an Instagram caption could ever do justice. Hanging out with you forever sounds like a real dream, so let’s do it.”

The two did indeed tie the knot in September 2023 and told Vogue the location inspired a feeling akin to the glamor of The Great Gatsby.

How old is Steven Piet?

After dating for four years, it shouldn’t be shocking that King and Piet decided to make their romance official. After all, when you know, you know. At 24 years old, King is not the youngest celebrity to ever be unified in holy matrimony. Recent news also revealed that Stranger Things’ Millie Bobby Brown was engaged at 19. According to Hollywood Life, the director was born in 1991, making him 32 at the time of the nuptials.

And there is no denying how beautiful those nuptials were. With a flowing white dress, illuminated by the Spanish countryside, they are a stunning couple indeed.