Who is Trevor Noah Dating? Trevor Noah dating history

Comedian and The Daily Show host Trevor Noah was recently spotted having a quiet and intimate dinner date with singer Dua Lipa, with the pair enjoying a cozy dinner and kiss goodnight in New York. This has clearly sent fans of both personalities into a frenzy, but according to the images and eyewitness account given to the Daily Mail, ‘Noah Lipa’ is pretty safe bet of an item at the time of writing.

So on that note, here’s a list of women Trevor Noah has dated in the past that we know of since Noah entered the public eye:

Minka Kelly

An actress and model, Kelly’s most recent credit is her role as Dawn Granger in the DC and HBO Max series Titans. Prior to that she had also dipped her toe into the video game industry, providing voice acting and motion capture work for Quantic Dream’s Detroit: Become Human in the role of North. Kelly’s credentials in the limelight date as far back as the NBC drama series Friday Night Lights back in 2006.

Kelly’s relationship with Trevor Noah was never highly publicized, but it was confirmed by People magazine via a source familiar with the pair. It was said to be a fairly serious relationship, having lasted between 2020 and 2022, with a source confirming their split to People in May this year.

Jordyn Taylor

Taylor came into the public eye after she and Noah started dating, and is otherwise known for her work in modeling, songwriting and real estate. The pair are reported to have started dating not long after Noah made a permanent move to the United States in 2015, and were often seen attending industry events together.

It was a fairly long-term relationship, lasting until the summer of 2018. Taylor herself confirmed the pair had split up in an Instagram post in January 2019, while expressing she still had a lot of love for the successful talk show host.

Dani Gabriel

Prior to Noah’s big move to the States, he was involved with Dani Gabriel, otherwise known by her stage name Dani Bagel. Per her Instagram bio, Gabriel describes herself as an artist, pianist, brand marketer, singer/songwriter, creative director, and stylist, however she is also known to have been a physiotherapist at some point in her life.

The two dated during the course of 2014, often traveling together while Noah was working his way up the ranks of The Daily Show as a correspondent at the time. However, the pair went their separate ways in 2015 when Noah relocated to the United States and Gabriel remained in South Africa.