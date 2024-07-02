Who is Tyler Herro’s wife?

Tyler Herro is a shooting guard and point guard who plays for the Miami Heat in the NBA. Born in 2000, he’s been with the Heat since 2019, when the team selected him in the first round of the 2019 NBA draft with the 13th overall pick.

Herro’s success has seen him named in the 2020 NBA All-Rookie Second Team, and as 2022’s NBA Sixth Man of the Year, and Jack Harlow has named a song after him — “Tyler Herro” — and Herro features prominently in the music video.

The star is regularly seen with a beautiful lady in public, but who is she?

Who is Tyler Herro married to?

Image via Katya Elise Henry/Instagram

Tyler Herro isn’t married, but has been dating Katya Elise Henry since 2020 (apparently, it all started when Herro tweeted her saying “wyd”). Henry is a fitness model who uses her popular Instagram account (8 million followers) to motivate others to get healthy.

The couple have two children: a daughter, Zya Elise Herro, born on September 14, 2021 (as per AP News), and a son, Harlem, born on January 12, 2023 (as per People).

Rumors of the basketball star’s cheating (as per the New York Post) have threatened to derail Herro’s relationship with Henry in the past, after the model posted cryptic messages about the subject on Instagram. However, they seem to be happy again now. Whether they get married in the future remains to be seen, but for now, they’re content to be boyfriend and girlfriend.

We wish them both (and their children) all the happiness in the world going forward.

