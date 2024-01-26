Who played Anna on ‘Chicago PD?’

Chicago P.D. has officially been on the air for a full decade, and in that time it’s introduced viewers to a slew of fan-favorite characters.

Even side characters often become popular among the Chicago P.D. viewer base, who have been sticking around for 11 seasons now to watch their favorites shine. The show’s most recent season, season 11, debuted in mid-January of 2024 to a rapt audience, some of whom are still reflecting on years-old storylines. Like the one that revolves around Anna Avalos, for example. Anna was a standout among viewers and quickly became a daughter figure of sorts to the popular Voight ahead of her untimely departure from the series.

She may no longer be a part of Chicago P.D., but Anna certainly left her mark. Fans still reflect fondly on the character, and — as season 11 ramps up — are naturally wondering which talented star brought the popular character to life.

The actor behind Chicago P.D.‘s Anna Avalos

Image via NBC

Anna Avalos was portrayed across season 9 of Chicago P.D. by American actress Carmela Zumbado. The stunning actress leans on her Colombian and Cuban heritage in many of her roles, including Anna, who is broadly labeled as “Hispanic.”

Zumbado is largely best known as Delilah Alves in Netflix’s You, which she starred in alongside series lead Penn Badgley. She was a standout in the show’s second season and quickly established herself as a star on the rise. That role was far from her first, but it was one of her earliest leads in a series. It helped launch her into more central future castings, and may have aided her in securing several high profile roles — including Anna — in the ensuing years.

After her stint on You was complete, Zumbado went on to enjoy guest roles on The Magicians, the revamped iCarly, and The Rookie before she cinched her recurring role in Chicago P.D.

Fresh off that success, she was cast in a leading role in season 2 of Power Book IV: Force, another crime drama. She plays Mireya Garcia in the series and will likely see a return in season 3.