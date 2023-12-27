Who plays Medusa in ‘Percy Jackson’?

The latest attempt to adapt Rick Riordan’s Percy Jackson and the Olympians is blowing its predecessor out of the water.

Disney Plus’s series of the same name debuted on the streamer on Dec. 19, 2023, and quickly became the best adaptation Riordan’s works have seen thus far. It’s an imperfect series, as are most, but it digs deep into the soul of the original books and produces a series worthy of the source material.

Fans are already flocking to the Disney Plus Percy Jackson series, and sharing their enjoyment of everything from its pacing and balance to the wonderful cast. The show made several excellent decisions when it came to the talent behind its iconic characters, and the woman who plays Medusa is near the top of the list.

Percy Jackson‘s Medusa actress

The Percy Jackson and the Olympians story follows the young Percy Jackson as he discovers his status as a demigod and the son of Poseidon. Played by Walker Scobell, Percy already has a hefty contingent of fans, and several of his co-stars are quickly collecting fanbases of their own.

Jessica Parker Kennedy already had far more experience under her belt than her much younger co-stars, but that’s not stopping Percy Jackson from emerging as a standout performance. The 39-year-old star has enjoyed a lengthy career in television and film, with her earliest roles stretching back more than a decade and a half. She’s best known as The Secret Circle‘s Melissa Glaser, Max from Black Sails, and The Flash‘s own Nora West-Allen, but soon her premiere role may be Medusa from Percy Jackson.

She’s set to debut in the series with its third episode, which hits Disney Plus on Dec. 27. Bare hints toward the character are already stirring up hype, and — despite her brief stint in the first season — she may soon become a crowd favorite.