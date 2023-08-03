Who plays Mr. Farouk in ‘Heartstopper?’

Have those tissues at the ready, people — Heartstopper season two is upon us.

The follow-up to Netflix’s butterfly-inducing first season arrived on the platform on Aug. 3, and quickly set to work flooding our bodies with that sweet, sweet dopamine. That same charm and fuzzy, golden-hour feeling drenches season two, as it introduces new characters, traverses new hurdles, and sends instant fan favorites on a trip to Paris.

Among the show’s incoming characters is a new teacher, set to join the charming Mr. Ajayi as an authority figure. Ajayi, Charlie’s compassionate art teacher, already wormed his way into fans’ hearts, and viewers are expecting Mr. Farouk to join him there.

Who is Heartstopper‘s Mr. Farouk?

Teachers weren’t a major part of Heartstopper‘s first season, given the show’s focus on the students of Truham Grammar School and Higgs Girls School, but Mr. Ajayi still managed to emerge as a favorite. Season two seems poised to feature even more of the delightful teacher, as it presents plenty of opportunities for him — along with Mr. Farouk — to shine during those long chaperoning hours.

Mr. Farouk is entering the story as Truham’s new science teacher. In sharp contrast to Mr. Ajayi’s sweet and supportive style, he’s a strict and no-nonsense authority figure, prompted largely by the lingering resentment he feels toward his students. He doesn’t necessarily begrudge his queer students their happiness, but Farouk feels resentful of his own unremarkable coming out. He wasn’t able to feel as free as his students when he was their age — or even older — and he thinks his time may just be up.

But this is Heartstopper, not Game of Thrones. Happiness is in Mr. Farouk’s future — but we won’t spoil the details here. You’ll just have to watch season two for yourself.

The actor behind Mr. Farouk

Mr. Farouk is flawlessly brought to live-action in Heartstopper‘s second season by British actor Nima Taleghani. Viewers aren’t likely to recognize Taleghani from many of his former projects, given the actor’s relatively recent breakout and tendency to appear in live performances.

Taleghani is best known, at this point in his career, for live shows like RSC Live’s Romeo and Juliet and The Merry Wives of Windsor, along with several other live performances and stints on Hatton Garden and now Heartstopper. His career is almost certain to see a boost following his appearance in Heartstopper, given the show’s popularity, so keep his name in the back of your mind. You’ll be seeing plenty more of him soon.