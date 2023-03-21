Who was actor Paul Grant in ‘Harry Potter’ and how did he die?

The acting community is mourning the loss of another fallen star, Harry Potter and Star Wars actor Paul Grant, after his family confirmed that the 56-year-old had tragically passed away recently following an incident at King’s Cross Station in London.

According to The Sun, Grant, who was four feet and four inches tall, was reportedly found unconscious by authorities after collapsing outside the station on the afternoon of March 16. The publication also shares that immediately after Grant’s body discovery, he was transported to a local hospital where he was placed on life support and later declared brain dead by medical professionals.

Days later, Grant’s loved ones, including his children and longtime partner, made the tough decision on March 19 to remove the star from life support. Grant’s daughter Sophie Jayne Grant paid tribute to her father as she released a statement regarding his passing. While describing Grant as a legend, the 28-year-old said,

“I’m devastated. My dad was a legend in so many ways. He always brought a smile and laughter to everyone’s face. He would do anything for anyone and was a massive Arsenal fan. He was an actor, father and grandad. He loved his daughters and son and his girlfriend Maria very much, as well as her kids who were like stepchildren to him. My dad I love you so much sleep tight.”

In addition to Sophie’s remarks, Grant’s partner Mia Dwyer revealed to the publication how heartbroken she is by the tragedy and losing the love of her life. Dwyer stated as she mentioned how gravely different her life is going without Grant,

“Paul was the love of my life. The funniest man I know. He made my life complete. Life is never going to be the same without him.”

Before Grant’s shocking death, the actor and stuntman was known for his roles in several hit franchises. Grant played a goblin in the first Harry Potter film, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone. In Star Wars: Episode VI-Return of the Jedi, Grant portrayed the furry Ework character. His other notable roles included Labyrinth and Willow.

Although there are no additional details regarding his death, Grant had reportedly suffered from addictions to drugs and alcohol in the past. Despite that, it is unclear if Grant had any underlying health issues. Since Grant’s passing, his family has created a GoFundMe account to help pay for the funeral expenses.

Grant is survived by his girlfriend, three children, step-children, grandchildren, friends, and fans.