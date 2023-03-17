James Gunn, Isiah Witlock Jr., Stephen King, and more mourn the loss of Lance Reddick
The shocking and tragic loss of actor Lance Reddick is making waves across social media today as his colleagues, friends, and fans grieve his premature passing. Reddick, who was known for his work on HBO’s The Wire and the John Wick movie franchise passed away from natural causes today according to his management.
Reddick was an artist of extreme versatility and was known for his dramatic and comedic abilities. He appeared in acclaimed dramas, action franchises, sci-fi series, and animated shows alike, gaining the respect of colleagues throughout the industry, many of whom are now expressing their disbelief, grief, and love on their social media accounts.
Reddick’s Wire co-star Isiah Whitlock expressed his shock and sorrow at his friend’s passing.
DC Studios CEO James Gunn remembered Reddick’s talent as well as remembering him as an “incredibly nice guy.”
Star Trek: Picard‘s Kirk Acevedo worked with Reddick on Oz and Fringe and said his friend will be “terribly missed.”
Author Stephen King tweeted that he was rewatching Reddick’s acclaimed work on The Wire as it was revealed that the actor had passed on.
Comedian Patton Oswalt wryly demanded that Death itself resign.
Severance creator Ben Stiller remembered a play Reddick appeared in with Stiller’s mother Anne Meara who passed away some years ago.
Simon Barrett, who wrote The Guest which starred Reddick remembered the actor’s contributions to the film as a “life highlight.”
The official Adult Swim Twitter account celebrated Reddick with one of his most-celebrated appearances on The Eric Andre Show in which he actually seemed to intimidate the almost unflappable host. Many commenters noted Reddick’s ability to fully commit to a performance no matter what the role was for.
Journalist David Leavitt remembered Reddick’s powerful gaming contributions.
RIP.