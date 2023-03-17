James Gunn, Isiah Witlock Jr., Stephen King, and more mourn the loss of Lance Reddick

The shocking and tragic loss of actor Lance Reddick is making waves across social media today as his colleagues, friends, and fans grieve his premature passing. Reddick, who was known for his work on HBO’s The Wire and the John Wick movie franchise passed away from natural causes today according to his management.

Reddick was an artist of extreme versatility and was known for his dramatic and comedic abilities. He appeared in acclaimed dramas, action franchises, sci-fi series, and animated shows alike, gaining the respect of colleagues throughout the industry, many of whom are now expressing their disbelief, grief, and love on their social media accounts.

So sad to hear about Lance Reddick. What a wonderful human. He was a frequent guest and supporter of TGA, even recorded promo VOs one year for us. An amazing actor who gave so much to games, gone far too soon. pic.twitter.com/rn0jXnJ8z3 — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) March 17, 2023

Shocked and saddened by the news that Lance Reddick has passed away. Truly heartbreaking.

R.I.P. My friend. You will be missed.

God speed.😥 — Isiah Whitlock Jr. (@IsiahWhitlockJr) March 17, 2023

Reddick’s Wire co-star Isiah Whitlock expressed his shock and sorrow at his friend’s passing.

Lance Reddick was an incredibly nice guy, and an incredibly talented actor. This is heartbreaking. My love goes out to all his family, friends, and collaborators. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 17, 2023

DC Studios CEO James Gunn remembered Reddick’s talent as well as remembering him as an “incredibly nice guy.”

Fucccckk!!

Just found out Lance Reddick just passed away.



I’ve worked with Lance on OZ and then on Fringe. Too many stories and good times with Lance.



You’ll be terribly missed.

Jesus he was taken way too soon.🤦🏻‍♂️



Rest easy my friend🙏🏼🙏🏼❤️ pic.twitter.com/GFgc1hI8dR — KID VICIOUS🔪 (@kirkacevedo) March 17, 2023

Star Trek: Picard‘s Kirk Acevedo worked with Reddick on Oz and Fringe and said his friend will be “terribly missed.”

Halfway through re-watching THE WIRE comes the news that Lance Reddick has died at the horribly unfair age of 60. Wonderful actor; wonderful man. This is sad news. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) March 17, 2023

Author Stephen King tweeted that he was rewatching Reddick’s acclaimed work on The Wire as it was revealed that the actor had passed on.

Unacceptable. Death, I want your badge and scythe on my desk at 9am tomorrow. https://t.co/nTG3G1fxlZ — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) March 17, 2023

Comedian Patton Oswalt wryly demanded that Death itself resign.

Lance Reddick was an beautiful and compelling actor. And a beautiful person. He worked with my mom Anne Meara in her play “Afterplay”, playing Raziel, the waiter slash angel of death. He was exquisite in that and all he did.



Nothing is lost. 💙 — Ben Stiller (@BenStiller) March 17, 2023

Severance creator Ben Stiller remembered a play Reddick appeared in with Stiller’s mother Anne Meara who passed away some years ago.

Stunned by the news about Lance Reddick, the nicest man imaginable and a wonderfully generous and empathetic actor. Working with him on The Guest was a life highlight, and I often try to imagine written dialogue with his cadence. My deepest condolences to his wife and loved ones. — Simon Barrett (@Simon_Barrett) March 17, 2023

Simon Barrett, who wrote The Guest which starred Reddick remembered the actor’s contributions to the film as a “life highlight.”

RIP Lance Reddick pic.twitter.com/t2bjFDvcXg — adult swim (@adultswim) March 17, 2023

The official Adult Swim Twitter account celebrated Reddick with one of his most-celebrated appearances on The Eric Andre Show in which he actually seemed to intimidate the almost unflappable host. Many commenters noted Reddick’s ability to fully commit to a performance no matter what the role was for.

Wow… can’t believe the news good brother. Thank you for contributing your talents to the world RIP🕊️❤️ — Sean Dominic (@Seanjuan55) March 17, 2023

Ahhh… damn it. ⁦a big loss. ⁦@lancereddick⁩ Rest in peace my man. An amazing actor, and an even more amazing dude. Condolences and love to his family and all that knew him. pic.twitter.com/yz0CtBVjhY — Jeffrey Dean Morgan (@JDMorgan) March 17, 2023

Lance Reddick wasn't just amazing in tv and movies but also in video games.



Zavala in Destiny 2, Sylens in the Horizon games, and Martin Hatch in Quantum Break. — David Leavitt (@David_Leavitt) March 17, 2023

Journalist David Leavitt remembered Reddick’s powerful gaming contributions.

RIP.