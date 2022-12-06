On Dec. 5, news broke that Cheers star Kirstie Alley had died after battling cancer at 71 years old.

Within minutes of the tragic news breaking, social media began to erupt with a strange quote that reads, “You had a good go at it… thanks for your input.” For many, this might seem strange as there is no immediate link from this to her death.

This being the case, there is a reason that it has been posted now and it all stems back to a controversy that took place in 2018.

Why are people tweeting ‘You had a good go at it… thanks for your input’ to remember Kirstie Alley?

The origins of this viral trend date back to 2018 following the passing of physicist Stephen Hawking. Taking to social media reacting to this news, Kirstie Alley shared a message that would prove to be controversial, saying, “You had a good go at it…thanks for your input.”

This tweet was met with a ton of backlash, with many calling the message “disrespectful” and suspecting it was a reference to their differing beliefs, with Alley being a Scientologist. Following the backlash, the post was removed. That said, considering how quickly the tweet spread before being taken down, it should come as no surprise the phrase has been brought up again after her passing.

From the flood of social media messages using this quote to react to Alley’s passing, it seems that there is a mix of those being sincere and others using the famous now-deleted tweet to taunt her following the tragic news.

Regardless of where you stand on the controversy surrounding this 2018 tweet, this is everything you need to know about why you’re seeing it now.