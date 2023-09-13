Why are the Nelk boys being sued?

The YouTube and TikTok spheres can be relentless in their pursuit of attention. From cries of attention to downright lawless activities, today’s most popular platforms have an entire agglomerate of celebrity wannabes attempting their hand at a small hint of fame, regardless of whatever that may be. Yes, I’m referring to prank channels and all their shenanigans.

One of the most prominent YouTube stars known for their reliance on pranks to create what they consider ‘notorious’ and ‘unique’ content (note the sarcasm) is the Nelk Boys, a Canadian-American YouTube supergroup, comprised of members Kyle Forgeard, Stephen ‘SteveWillDoIt’ Deleonardis, Salim Sirur, Gabriel Poncio, Aaron ‘Steiny’ Steinberg, ‘Jimmy Gambles,’ and ‘Cousin Jay.’ These YouTubers are now facing a lawsuit unexpectedly and here’s what happened.

What happened to the Nelk Boys?

As much as we’re consistently reminded that being a YouTuber isn’t easy, it seems that this notion can be hard to grasp for us commoners. However, the Nelk Boys have shed light on the challenges their line of work truly entails. Like being sued after a prank video went wrong. It all started when the YouTubers pulled a prank on their cannabis provider – or in other words, their weed dealer.

The Nelk Boys decided to prank the individual, who, according to TMZ, goes by the name Nicholas Aliff, by sending him to a fake meth lab. In reality, it was just a warehouse in Los Angeles that the group decided to rent for the prank. To make matters even worse, they even hired an actor to pose as a policeman conducting a drug bust at the fake lab where the drug dealer was.

All hell broke loose when Aliff realized it was all a prank conducted by the Nelk Boys, promptly exploding in rage at the prospect that he was indeed getting arrested. This led to the YouTuber’s security to put Aliff in a chokehold, grabbing him from behind, which allegedly resulted in physical and emotional injuries.

Consequently, Aliff is now suing his former clients, the Nelk Boys, charging them with assault, battery, false imprisonment, and infliction of emotional distress. Per TMZ, he is also after the YouTubers to get reparations in damages, and to be fair – it is all very understandable. According to the cannabis seller, he even thought he was gonna get shot at by the fake policeman.

At the moment, the members of the Nelk Boys have yet to share their thoughts on the subject, and even if the prank was fake, the lawsuit they’re facing is now very real.