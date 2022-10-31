Why did Farrah Fawcett’s son Redmond O’Neal go to jail and where is he now?

The children of celebrities are given a mixed bag in life. On the one hand, their parent’s wealth and fame can open doors for them that might be closed for others. On the other hand, they did not ask to be in the limelight and have to learn to cope with all that comes with celebrity life, or face the consequences. Some like Drew Barrymore have managed to navigate it, but others such as Redmond O’Neal have struggled.

Who is Redmond O’Neal?

Redmond O’Neal is the only son of Farrah Fawcett, best known for her time on the hit show Charlie’s Angels, and Ryan O’Neal, an actor best known for his 1970 Oscar-nominated role in Love Story. O’Neal and Fawcett first met through her then-husband Lee Majors. The couple were in the process of separating when O’Neal came over for dinner at their house. Majors actually suggested O’Neal take her out but then got jealous and regretted it. O’Neal took Majors’ suggestion and the couple began their tumultuous relationship. They never married and had an unconventional relationship. Redmond was born in 1985. Fawcett and O’Neal separated in 1998 but got back together in 2001 when O’Neal got diagnosed with leukemia. O’Neal also supported Fawcett during her battle with anal cancer. She died on June 25, 2009.



O’Neal once stated: “Farrah and I have no plans to marry — nor do we have plans to separate. Don’t fix what ain’t broken.”



Fawcett told Vanity Fair that O’Neal was very protective of her: “When Ryan and I were just starting out and we were in the height of passion, he had convinced me not to wear makeup or worry about my hair — he said I was beautiful without all that. And we ran into Jay Bernstein, my former manager. Ryan said, ‘How does she look?’ Jay said, ‘To tell you the truth, a little tired.’ I thought Ryan would jump over the table and strangle him.”

Redmond’s childhood

Redmond did not have an easy or idyllic childhood. His parents’ relationship was volatile. His father used drugs and his mother would often drink to cope with her problems in Hollywood. O’Neal even shot at his half brother Griffin, purposely missing. Redmond learned both bad habits from his parents and got the arrest record to prove it. He was arrested in 2008 for a DUI and drug possession. In 2011 he was arrested for heroin possession. In 2015, he violated his probation and was sentenced to three years in jail, but was released in 2016.



Redmond blames his childhood for his crimes and addictions. He told RadarOnline: “It’s not the drugs that have been a problem, it’s the psychological trauma of my entire life — my whole life experiences have affected me the most. Fighting with my father, being kicked out and living on the streets, going to jail, being put in a psychiatric ward, being embarrassed all the time, just because of who my parents are. The pressure that came with that set off a time-bomb in my head. I never asked for any of this, I never wanted any attention.”

Redmond’s arrest and legal troubles



In 2018 Redmond’s bad behavior caught up with him. He robbed a 7-Eleven and when he was detained for that crime it was discovered Redmond was also involved in a spree of attacks in the Palms and Venice Beach areas, in which five people were attacked, two of which were seriously injured. LAPD spoke to US Weekly about the 7-Eleven robbery: “The suspect entered the store with a knife and approached the clerk and demanded money from the register. The suspect fled store on foot … officers found the knife and cash in [O’Neal’s] possession,” they stated.

Redmond was arrested on May 8, 2018, and charged with one count of attempted murder, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, one count of criminal threats, one count of brandishing a knife, and one count of battery.

In October, 2019, Redmond was ruled mentally “incompetent” to stand trail by a commissioner. He was transferred from the Twin Towers jail in downtown Los Angeles to the California Department of State Hospitals Metropolitan location in Norwalk, California, in December of 2019. Redmond was diagnosed with schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and antisocial personality disorder. He is still in the state mental hospital receiving treatment for his mental illnesses.



Although he will not stand criminal trial, two of his stabbing victims are pursuing civil lawsuits.