Why did Morgan Wallen throw a chair?

When you’re a massive country superstar like Morgan Wallen, it’s undoubtedly the norm to be featured in a whirlwind of headlines and to have the proverbial spotlight constantly following you — especially when it pertains to a chair-throwing incident.

Recommended Videos

The aforementioned incident, which occurred just on Sunday night, took place in the Broadway section of Nashville, Tennessee. While having a night on the town and visiting local bars, Wallen allegedly threw a chair off the rooftop of Eric Church’s newly-opened bar. With the chair landing on the ground just several feet away from a few officers, law enforcement entered the bar and arrested Wallen on multiple counts of reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct.

In the aftermath of the incident, Wallen was eventually released from police custody, with his attorney then releasing a public statement where he spoke about Wallen admitting fault and insisted the singer is cooperating with authorities. And yet, the question still remains as to why exactly Wallen tossed the object off the rooftop.

So, why did Wallen throw a chair off a rooftop?

Image via Morgan Wallen / Facebook

According to several sources that were in the Nashville bar with Wallen at the time, he allegedly consumed too much alcohol, resulting in him acting wildly and tossing the chair over the rooftop. In the past, Wallen has had a handful of controversies due to the consumption of alcohol — including spewing racist remarks at a friend which were captured by TMZ.

One source believed that there wasn’t any particular reason for Wallen throwing the chair, and instead just insisted that the situation happened due to Wallen “just being drunk.” Until Wallen himself delivers a reason, however, it’s best to not speculate as to why he tossed the chair.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more