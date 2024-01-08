Why does Jonathan Majors compare himself to Martin Luther King?

In what marked his first interview since being convicted in a much-publicized domestic violence case, Jonathan Majors has compared himself to the late Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. — again. For those who need a refresher, the actor was found guilty on misdemeanor charges relating to the assault and harassment of his former girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, in December, 2023.

Addressing the lengthy trial and conviction in an interview with Good Morning America, Majors — known for his role as Kang the Conqueror in the Marvel Cinematic Universe — compared his current girlfriend, actress Meagan Good, to Coretta Scott King, widow of the slain Civil Rights leader, and a human rights titan in her own right. “She’s an angel,” the actor told Linsey Davis, “she’s held me down like a Coretta [Scott King].”

Jonathan Majors is speaking out for the first time since his conviction in a domestic violence trial in an interview with ABC News: pic.twitter.com/bYpwZ4qbfq — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) January 8, 2024

It marks the most recent instance in which Majors has likened himself or his partners to the civil-rights activists. So why, exactly, does Jonathan Majors compare himself to Martin Luther King?

Why does Jonathan Majors compare himself to Dr. King?

Jonathan Majors on Meagan Good: "She's an angel. She's held me down like a Coretta [Scott King]. I'm so blessed to have her." pic.twitter.com/zXzVB5N4oL — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) January 8, 2024

Majors’ comparison between his current girlfriend and Coretta Scott King isn’t the only time he has invoked King family name while referencing himself. During his domestic violence trial last month, jurors were played a recording from 2022 in which Majors told then-girlfriend Jabbari that she “needs to live up to the standards of Coretta Scott King, Martin Luther King’s wife, and Michelle Obama.”

The same recording sees Majors call on Jabbari to emulate King’s wife, since “the woman that supports me needs to be a great woman and make sacrifices.” He continued by describing himself as “a great man,” say he, like King, is doing “great things” not just for himself, but “for my culture and the world.” Majors doubled-down on these sentiments yet again in his most recent GMA interview.

Majors described the comparison as an “analogy of what it is I’m aspiring to be,” saying men like Obama and King are his “reference point.” Majors later admitted he did “a terrible job” at trying to make his point, but wanted to give “perspective” on what he was hoping to get from his relationship with Jabbari.

The interview goes some way in explaining Majors’ logic, though it’s safe to say the disgraced actor was correct in his admission that comparisons to King are “terrible.” It marks the latest bizarre moment in what has been a messy trial and fallout for the actor, who has reportedly been terminated from his role as Kang following the conviction.

Marvel Studios has yet to officially confirm Majors’ removal from the cast, though a slew of starry names have been speculatively put forth for his potential replacement.