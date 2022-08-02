Why Does Orville Peck Cover His face?

The renowned country music star, Orville Peck has added his name to the list of stars whose fame and recognition are discussed alongside their uniqueness in concealing their appearance. Be it the musical legends like Sia or the emerging stars like Marshmello, masking ones identity is a trademark trait that a handful of musical talents have been able to successfully pull off. Orville Peck definitely falls under this category.

This South African country music star based in Canada has been acclaimed for his successful compositions such as Dead of Night, Roses are Falling, and The Curse of the Blacked Eye, to name a few. However, the mask covering his face has also managed to garner a substantial share of public attention. Let’s delve into the reason regarding the issue.

Why does he cover his face?

The lingering question of why he wears a mask, Peck has come clean on this subject and very distinctly stated the reasons for his decision to remain hidden.

Speaking with The Boot in 2019, he said, “I think the mask helped with that in a way, but not because the way that people maybe think. He went on to add, “I think another misconception is that I can be really candid and open because I’m somehow remaining anonymous, but it’s not really like that. If anything, I think that my mask helps eliminate pretense, and this idea of having to go onstage and perform as someone or something I’m not.”

The star stated that the mask enables him retain his status as a sincere musician. On that note, he spoke to NPR in 2022 and mentioned, “That’s kind of the irony of my mask is that – the idea that some people would have me being anonymous or hiding something or not being sincere. But it’s funny ’cause the mask actually has allowed me to be the most vulnerable and the most sincere that I’ve ever been in my life.”

He proceeded to shine more light on this matter, stating that covering his face enables him to stay true to his profession that, according to him, prioritizes persona over appearances. It is clear up till now that the musician chooses to employ both costumes and performances as means to express himself.