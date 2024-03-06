Why does Princess Anne’s husband have a black eye?

Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, the husband of King Charles III’s little sister, Princess Anne, appeared in public with a black eye on Monday, March 4, 2024. And amid a teakettle of other royal controversy centered on Kate Middeton’s whereabouts and Charles’ cancer diagnosis, some aren’t buying the official story.

Laurence’s shiner was spotted at the Service of Thanksgiving, marking 200 years of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution, the Daily Mail said. Once the 69-year-old’s black eye was pictured in the press, rumors spread quickly online, as some questioned — with possible sarcasm — whether Prince William might be involved. William has also been blamed for his wife, Kate Middleton’s recent disappearance post-surgery.

The royals said it was a gardening accident

So William’s just blacking everyone’s eye he sees, then — TanRegina (@DukeOfWinter) March 4, 2024 via Tan Regina/YouTube

The royal family swiftly addressed the pictures of Sir Timothy Laurence’s black eye, explaining it happened in a gardening accident involving fencing. But, like most things involving the British royal family, some have called it a conspiracy. Guilene J wrote on X, “I don’t believe Sr Tim Laurence’s black eye is from gardening. I am sorry, it’s not looking well for the royal family.”

Prince William, meanwhile, who some claim to have appeared in public with possible bruises on his neck, suggesting a physical altercation, faced unfounded allegations the future king of Great Britain might be responsible for Laurence’s injury, or as NotCallingitX wrote on X, “Where was William at the time?”

As for us, a gardening accident seems reasonable — anyone who has ever gardened knows the inherent risk of stepping on a rake. But as TheTruthForcr wrote on X, “I have gardened for years and never once got a black eye..it is relaxing 1) don’t Princess Anne & hubby have a gardening staff to do the work 2) what was he gardening that would hit him directly in the eye 3) didn’t he think people would notice?” So, rest assured, because royal conspiracy theorists are on the case.