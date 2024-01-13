Why is ‘Pearl’ and ‘MaXXXine’ star Mia Goth facing a lawsuit? The allegations, explained

The list of celebrity scandals for 2024 is off to a screaming start, but nobody could have guessed what sort of alleged impropriety 30-year-old Pearl and MaXXXine star, Mia Goth, had coming her way in the new year.

All this and more is the subject of a recent lawsuit, filed against A24, Goth, and MaXXXine director Ti West. The details are harrowing. The claims? Sobering. The odds of another movie in the X franchise coming out in the wake of these claims: Probably unaffected.

Did Mia Goth boot a guy from MaXXXine in more than one way?

Working in the background of movies and TV shows is frequently thankless, grueling work. The hours are long, the environment is uncomfortable, and the lunch is, generally speaking, Subway.

According to Variety, after a lawsuit was filed on Jan. 12, 2024, the situation got even worse for James Hunter, a performer working on Goth’s MaXXXine. According to his complaint, Hunter had landed the part of “Dead Parishioner,” a role that mostly involved lying on the ground in a puddle of fake blood while Mia Goth stepped over him for three nights of shooting.

On the first night, Hunter claims that he complained to the film’s second A.D. about Goth’s boot and its proximity to his head, which he claimed was both treacherous and uncomfortable. The complaint was heard, relayed, and according to Hunter, resulted in Goth full-on punting him in the head on the next take.

While accidents happen, and boots are always bumping into heads, what makes Hunter’s claims significantly more upsetting is the epilogue. Per the lawsuit, Goth later followed Hunter into the bathroom to make fun of him and mock him for thinking that he could do anything about it. Creepy? Mean? Very much. Allegedly.

Hunter goes on to claim that he was lightheaded as a result of the kick, needing to pull over twice on his way home from the shoot. He further claims that he was informed by his agency that he would no longer be required for the next two nights of shooting. The result: A lawsuit was filed for wrongful termination (against Goth, West, and director Ti West) and battery (against Goth). It’s not exactly the sort of thing that you see attorneys specializing in on freeway billboard advertisements, but it’s a shocking allegation leveled against Goth, whose star seemed very much to be on the rise in the days leading up to the suit.

At present, she’s expected to appear in several high-profile upcoming projects, including Guillermo del Toro’s adaptation of Frankenstein and Marvel’s Blade reboot, which, according to multiple reliable sources, might actually come out one day.