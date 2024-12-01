Woah! Brittany Williams drowning in a ‘poorly attempted cover-up’ after calling ex Josh Allen ‘brain dead CTE athlete’ post engagement to Hailee Steinfeld

On Nov. 29, quarterback Josh Allen announced his engagement to actress Hawkeye star Hailee Steinfeld, sharing a romantic photo of his proposal beneath a pink flower arch. However, the joyous occasion was quickly overshadowed by controversy involving Allen’s ex-girlfriend, Brittany Williams.

Williams and Allen’s love story began in childhood, with their first interaction occurring at his brother’s birthday party. Their relationship officially started in college and lasted nearly a decade, with Williams moving to Buffalo to support Allen’s NFL career. Throughout their relationship, Williams was a constant presence at his games, often sharing supportive messages and behind-the-scenes glimpses of their life together on social media. The couple seemed inseparable until their sudden split in early 2023, which was followed by Allen beginning to date Steinfeld just months later in May 2023.

The transition from a long-term relationship to a public breakup wasn’t smooth sailing. Williams maintained strong connections within the Bills community, leading to occasional awkward encounters at social events where she and Allen were present. The situation became more complex when Allen’s relationship with Steinfeld became public, especially given the high-profile nature of both their careers.

Following Allen’s engagement announcement, a controversial comment appeared on Williams’ Instagram account. When a follower asked if she had “found the next pro athlete yet,” her account responded with what many perceived as a bitter jab: “Luckily my boyfriend owns a team and doesn’t play for one. Don’t have to be with another brain dead CTE athlete.” The comment, which referenced a severe degenerative brain condition common among football players, was quickly deleted, and Williams claimed her account had been hacked. However, given William’s past saltiness, many doubt her hacking story.

Brittany Williams’ pattern of digital drama

Social media users and NFL followers have expressed significant skepticism about the hacking claims, pointing to a pattern of previous social media behavior that suggests otherwise. In May 2023, Williams notably liked a fan’s comment suggesting Allen had “cheated with the actress,” referring to Steinfeld. She was also observed unarchiving old posts featuring Allen just weeks before the engagement announcement, a move that many interpreted as an attempt to remind followers of her history with the NFL star.

The timing of these events has led to widespread speculation about Williams’ true feelings regarding her ex-boyfriend’s new relationship. During a February 2024 appearance on the Martinis & Bikinis podcast, Williams opened up about her post-breakup experience, describing it as “very, very, very difficult” and admitting she “never thought I would be here again.” These candid admissions seem to lend credibility to those questioning the authenticity of her hacking claims.

Adding to the skepticism, social media experts have pointed out several inconsistencies in the hacking narrative. The specific timing of the comment, coinciding perfectly with Allen’s engagement announcement, raised eyebrows among cybersecurity professionals. Furthermore, Williams’ ability to quickly regain control of her account to post about the alleged hacking is suspicious, to say the least.

While Williams wrestles with social media controversies and questionable explanations, Allen and Steinfeld have maintained a dignified silence, focusing instead on their future together. Whether Williams’ account was truly hacked or not, her history of digital interactions surrounding Allen and Steinfeld’s relationship has created a narrative that speaks louder than any single Instagram comment could.

