Zachary Levi wanted to go undercover at a Disney convention as ‘Tangled’ hero Flynn Rider

With the theatrical release of Shazam! Fury of the Gods approaching, all eyes are currently on Zachary Levi.

The movie star had a blast bringing the comic book superhero to life in his DCEU debut back in 2019, but it looks like Shazam has to share a place in Levi’s heart with another beloved character.

In a conversation with Collider, Levi spoke about his interest in playing a Tangled character in real life, if only for just a few hours. The actor confessed to having these thoughts before, and his wish to show up at the D23 Expo dressed up:

“I thought it’d be really fun to dress up like Flynn Rider, but get a prosthetic nose where my nose was wrong because if I just had a slightly different nose a lot of people wouldn’t know that it was me, but that would be kind of part of the fun that I’m incognito, like Undercover Boss-ing it.”

If this sounds like an odd choice for fans of the actor, it’s because many folks don’t know that long before he was known as Shazam, Levi actually voiced Flynn Rider in Tangled. The actor has considered himself a “huge Disney nut” since childhood, so when the opportunity came knocking for him to put his singing talent to use, Levi didn’t have to think twice.

While Tangled fans could find this idea fun, it’s likely not everyone would be up for interacting with Levi. The actor was under fire recently for seemingly anti-vax comments and making light of Britney Spear’s conservatorship, both of which sparked outrage online.

Controversies aside, it might be a while until Levi gets the courage to put his idea into practice. Until then, fans can watch the actor in costume on the silver screen, as Billy Batson goes up against the Daughters of Atlas to keep the powers bestowed upon him.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods premieres in U.S. theaters on March 17.