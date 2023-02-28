‘Shazam!’ star Zachary Levi winds up in even more hot water after mocking Britney Spears’ conservatorship

Shazam! and its upcoming sequel Fury of the Gods may have introduced Zachary Levi to audiences as one of the most wholesome superheroes in all of cinema, but the actor’s social media activity has been raising more than a few eyebrows for opposite reasons as of late.

After his controversial stance on Pfizer ignited a viral debate that even saw James Gunn questioned directly about it when he was unveiling the slate for the DCU’s Chapter 1 – Gods & Monsters, there were a lot of people who suddenly lost interest in David F. Sandberg’s incoming second installment, not a great look when it’s already tracking for an underwhelming box office run.

Putting his foot in his mouth yet again, it didn’t take long for the internet to notice one of Levi’s Instagram stories had been poking fun at the end of Britney Spears’ conservatorship, with the “joke” headline in question seemingly mocking the singer’s often-erratic presence on social media since the longstanding order was lifted.

via Instagram

As you can imagine, the Marvel and DC veteran is coming under fire once again for appearing to make light of some very serious and heavily-publicized issues that have been following Spears for almost the entirety of her adult life.

They say there’s no such thing as bad publicity, but when you’re the star of a blockbuster comic book adaptation that’s shaping up to disappoint in theaters at the very same time the entire franchise Fury of the Gods is part of is undergoing a drastic overhaul doesn’t come across too great, especially when there are no guarantees Levi’s title hero will live to fight another day, regardless of his close personal friendships with both Gunn and fellow co-CEO Peter Safran.