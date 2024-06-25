Zen Cannon’s heartbreaking cause of death confirmed

We might be shocked that Nick Cannon is the father of 12 children, and we might have followed along with Bre Tiesi’s time on Selling Sunset. However, Nick shared with the world some terribly upsetting news: he lost his baby boy, Zen Cannon.

Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott share two children. According to People, Zen Cannon was born on June 23rd, 2021, and Halo Marie Cannon was born on December 14th, 2022. Learning that Zen didn’t make it is absolutely tragic.

How did Nick Cannon’s son Zen Cannon die?

Zen Cannon passed away from brain cancer in December 2021, which is one of the saddest things we could ever hear. Entertainment Tonight reported that Nick Cannon said that Zen died because of hydrocephalus, and said it was “a malignant, midline brain tumor — brain cancer.”

According to People, Nick explained on The Checkup with Dr. David Agus that it became clear that something was wrong when Zen began breathing strangely. Nick said he thought about his baby’s “quality of life” after hearing about the diagnosis of glioma, and he opened up about having received a lupus diagnosis in 2012. He knows the pain of being in hospitals and going through tests and treatment.

Nick said that since his baby would have to stay at the hospital and undergo chemotherapy, that didn’t feel like the right option for their family. He thought about the pain his son would be in and said, “From that point, they pretty much told me that best case scenario, your son could live to 3 or 4 years old. So instantly when I heard that, I thought quality of life. I wanted him to have the best existence he could have.”

Nick posted a photo of himself holding his baby boy on Instagram and wrote in the caption, “Today is the day we celebrate the life of my little guy Zen Scott Cannon, truly an Angel so every 6/23 is a tough one.” We can’t even imagine how tough this is for Nick and Alyssa, and we’ll be thinking of sweet little Zen.

