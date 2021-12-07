George Pérez, the creator of famous Marvel titles like Infinity Gauntlet and The Avengers as well as major DC titles like The New Teen Titans, Crisis on Infinite Earths, and Wonder Woman, announced he’s been diagnosed with Stage 3 pancreatic cancer.

He shared the news on the private Facebook page The Art of George Perez on Tuesday. “On November 29th I received confirmation that, after undergoing surgery for a blockage in my liver, I have Stage 3 Pancreatic Cancer. It is surgically inoperable and my estimated life expectancy is between 6 months to a year.”

Pérez shared that he would not be partaking in any major treatments, wanting to “enjoy whatever time I have left as fully as possible with my beautiful wife of 40 years, my family, my friends, and my fans”

Pérez expressed to fans in the message that he wanted to “coordinate one last mass book signing to help me make my passing a bit easier,” as well as a last public event “wherein I can be photographed with as many of my fans as possible, with the proviso that I get to hug each and every one of them. I just want to be able to say goodbye with smiles as well as tears.”

He concluded his message by discussing how while things are tough, he is currently feeling uplifted by those who have been telling him how much he has touched their lives.

“This is not a message I enjoyed writing, especially during the Holiday Season, but, oddly enough, I’m feeling the Christmas spirit more now than I have in many years. Maybe it’s because I am enveloped in the loving arms of so many who love me as much as I love them. It’s quite uplifting to be told that you’ve led a good life, that you’ve brought joy to so many lives and that you’ll be leaving this world a better place because you were part of it. To paraphrase Lou Gehrig: ‘Some people may think I got a bad break, but today, I feel like the luckiest man on the face of the Earth.'”

He really has seen an outpouring of support too, with several other major names in comics coming out to share their love of his work across social media.

David Aja proclaimed, “We all love you, George Perez, you are the best. Thanks, big big hug, pal.”

Fabian Nicieza reflected, “I was there for his very first published Marvel work. His very first regular assignment. His very first issue of Avengers. His legendary run on Teen Titans. George Perez has been a huge part of my life since I was 12 years old. He will be a part of my life forever.”

Tom King added, “George Perez, the kindest of men, has brought so much beauty into this world. As an artist, as a writer, as a human being, he is and will always be an inspiration for generations of creators and fans. All the love from the all the Kings to George and his family. Thank you, sir.”

Our thoughts are with George Pérez and his family at this time.