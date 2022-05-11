 Dan Slott Makes Marvel Comics Return To End the Spider-Verse
Dan Slott: “They could’ve milked” the Spider-Verse “for decades”

This shouldn't be the end for the Spider-Verse comics, Slott argues.

Marvel Comics mainstay Dan Slott will return to the franchise this year and despite having fuel left in the tank, he’s tasked with saying goodbye to the Spider-Verse — but not before an anthology run.

Speaking to Polygon, Slott confirmed his plans for a five-issue anthology miniseries set in the Spider-Verse introducing to fans new multiversal variants of the web-slinger. This run will set things up for what he and Marvel are dubbing the final Spider-Verse story: End of the Spider-Verse later in the year.

“Marvel has decided to do the unthinkable, go big, and bring the saga of the comic book Spider-Verse to a fiery conclusion. Yes, that’s right. Later this year we shall all bear witness to THE END OF THE SPIDER-VERSE!”

Longtime fans will be skeptical of the Spider-Verse truly coming to an end. When this skepticism was put to Slott he called the move madness, questioning why Marvel would choose to do this when the Spider-Verse IP is still going strong.

“If you ask me, it’s madness. Why would they do this? WHY? They could’ve milked this spider-cash-cow for decades. That said, if you are going to do it, going all-out in a blaze of glory is definitely the way to go!”

In August, Slott’s latest Spider-Verse anthology will run providing readers with a glimpse at different Spider-Personas. The run, Edge of Spider-Verse is a sequel to a 2014 run of the same name and is connected to the original Spider-Verse crossover. Polygon shared a glimpse at some of the new characters that will be entering the comics through the run including a variant of Black Cat called Night-Spider and of Kraven the Hunter dubbed Spider-Kraven.

Edge of Spider-Verse will arrive with its first issue on Aug. 3 and continue the run throughout the month and into September.