Fans of the action-packed manga Dragon Ball Super and the accompanying anime were lighting up Twitter Friday to level praise at fan-favorite character Vegeta following the epic saga’s latest plot point.

For those not familiar, the Dragon Ball series centers around Earth’s mightiest heroes defending the planet from evil-doers who arise now and again, usually from a distant planet, to conquer and/or destroy the place we call home. The protagonist Goku is part of an alien race known as the Saiyans, who were a feared fleet of inter-galactical conquerors before being almost entirely wiped out by the even more nefarious Frieza.

Though Goku grew up to became a benevolent world-class fighter and one of Earth’s defenders, he was originally brought to the planet to conquer it, we later learn in the series. Vegeta, then under the auspices of Frieza, arrived to the planet to make good on the promise of conquest, originally appearing as a villain in the franchise.

However, his redemption arc is one of the most praised aspects of the series, as he eventually teamed up with Goku and others to defeat Frieza. He is now part of the series’ main lineup of good guys defending Earth, including having a wife and child of his own.

People were blown away at Vegeta’s latest display of mercy, providing a healing Senzu Bean to a once sworn enemy, Granolah, the last of a race known as the Cerealian, who were wiped out by the Saiyan Army long ago. With Granolah originally being an antagonist to Goku and Vegeta, it appears this character may soon become one of the latest heroes now that he has been given a second chance at life thanks to Vegeta.

BRO I LOVE VEGETA. This man making amends with his past enemy to alleviate any bad blood between Saiyans & Cerealians. Hopefully we get to see Goku, Vegeta, & Granolah finally team up 🔥 pic.twitter.com/AlzWd9CmmW — SLO (@SLOplays) November 19, 2021

I like this arc just for Vegeta idc for the rest of it. I love Vegeta pic.twitter.com/Y5Htf1Ku8l — Blast (@HailedSpace25) November 19, 2021

I personally, absolutely loved this moment in the Dragon Ball Super Manga. To see Vegeta hand over a Senzu Bean to an opponent who was engaged in a death battle with earlier, was great. I'm curious to see how Granolah fairs up later on but this was a classy move on Vegetas end. pic.twitter.com/ArTAipjC6s — UnrealEntGaming (@TooRealUnreal) November 19, 2021

I like how this is clearly coming back to how Vegeta was in the Namek Saga, and how Vegeta never really got the chance to actually settle the score with Freeza. So he probably wouldn't want to take that same kind of chance away from Granolah, it's pretty cool pic.twitter.com/AwXGYzoDTP — General MastaMunsta (@MunstaMasta) November 19, 2021

